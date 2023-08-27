If plans work out, the long vacant building on the southeast corner of 19th Street and 4th Avenue will be demolished to make way for a drive-thru car wash.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit requested by the property owner, McMahan-Kays LLC, that allows a drive-thru car wash in the Limited Commercial District.
The parcel is also in the Infill District, which gives property owners incentives to develop vacant and dilapidated properties. This property contains a vacant building that historically housed McMahan’s furniture store.
The property is currently being split into two lots. The proposed car wash will be located on Parcel B, which is the south portion of the property. The car wash will be about 3,700 square feet with a 130-foot-long tunnel and 25 new vacuum stalls.
The Limited Commercial District requires that drive-thru facilities obtain a conditional use permit. The permit application contained an exception request reducing the minimum setback requirement from 15 feet to 4 feet along 4th Avenue.
Staff recommended approval of the permit based on the site plan originally provided to the city, subject to 14 conditions of approval.
However, the developer did not agree to three conditions. “We are opposed to Condition 6, 7 and 8. We are in general agreement. It’s just the way the wording is in some of the items,” said Christopher Robins, the developer’s agent.
Original Condition No. 6 required a one-time dimension site plan, which the developer had already provided.
Original Condition No. 7 required the developer to dedicate 10 feet additional right-of-way along 4th Avenue frontage. Original Condition No. 8 required the developer to dedicate a corner triangle with 25-foot legs at the southeast corner of 4th Avenue and 19th Street, also being the northwest corner of the lot split.
Right before the meeting, Robins presented staff with replacement conditions. He explained that the city plans to build a right turn lane on 19th Street. The developer’s site plan already shows the future turn lane, and the developer will be providing a total 12 feet of right-of-way, an additional two feet, for the future road improvements.
However, instead of dedicating, or transferring, the right-of-way to the city, the developer requested a no-build easement of 12 feet. Robins explained that the city’s Infill Incentive Plan allows a no-build easement in lieu of right-of-way dedication.
“So that’s why we’re requesting a no-build easement across Parcel A until such time as the city decides to widen that portion and make those improvements, and then that property could be converted into right-of-way,” Robins said.
The suggested conditions called for granting the developer no-build easements and when the city makes the road improvements, the developer will dedicate the no-build easements as right-of-way to the city.
“We respectfully request conditions 6, 7 and 8 deleted in lieu of this,” Robins said.
Commissioner Josh Scott asked why the developer preferred an easement over dedicating the property needed for the right-of-way.
“It’s an infill area, and so it’s nice that we have that in our toolkit. It provides additional flexibility with development of property. We’re able to use that area as retention sometimes. And we’ve got a history of seeing sometimes where the right-of-way is dedicated, and the improvements aren’t made for a number of years,” Robins said.
“So we wanted to make full use of this property. It’s infill so we’re trying to do what we can to jump through some hoops and make development fit here,” he added.
Commissioner John Mahon agreed. “It is an infill area. I do believe that we should do things to promote business there, if the property owner thinks it is going to help them promote business,” he said.
“I have lived in Yuma my whole life. I don’t remember that building ever being anything except a vacant building. I’m not sure what that mechanism would be to achieve what they’re asking for to have no-build easement and go to the city, but I think if there is a way to achieve that, we should look at it,” Mahon added.
City Engineer Jerry Anaya asked the commissioners to postpone the decision until the next meeting so staff can review the suggested conditions. He noted that the city’s main concern was having to buy the right-of-way whenever this section of road is improved.
However, Commissioner Branden Freemen preferred to decide the request at that time “if this is just going to go back to staff and we’re going to end up with the same conditions that Mr. Robins is proposing in two weeks.”
Jennifer Albers, assistant director of planning, noted that not all staff and commissioners had a copy of the suggested conditions.
“It just seems like a very minor change that I felt, in my opinion,” Freemen said. “I think the city will probably eventually agree to and then I feel like we’re going to be back here in two weeks approving the same thing with the proposed conditions.”
Freeman then made a motion to approve the permit, using the developer’s amended conditions.
The commission voted 6-1 to approve the permit, with Scott voting nay.
“I will have to say I’m so glad to see something finally happening with that lot,” Commissioner Lori Arney said. “I’ve been here 11 years, and I’ve been wondering what is ever going to happen with this, so I’m really happy to see that something is actually going to be done.”