Omicron, the super-contagious variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, has officially arrived in Yuma County.
“While we have felt the omicron variant was already in Yuma County, we did not have confirmation,” Kevin Tunell, the county’s communications director, said on Thursday.
“Today, Yuma County Public Health Services District was notified by the Arizona Department of Health Services, the first confirmed case of omicron has been detected here,” he added.
Until Thursday, genetic sequencing had not identified an omicron case in the county. However, Diana Gomez, public health director, told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that it didn’t mean the variant wasn’t already here.
“Not all positive tests are sequenced, and it takes 1-2 weeks to get the results,” she said.
The omicron variant causes milder symptoms than the delta variant, however, the omicron spreads much easier than the delta.
Gomez shared recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that calls for a shorter isolation period if someone tests positive for COVID-19 but has no symptoms.
“After testing positive, if you have no symptoms, after five days, you can end the isolation period, but you must wear a mask. And that’s, again, out of an abundance of caution,” she said.
More than a year into the pandemic, she explained, data and research studies have shown that people are most infectious one to two days before they show symptoms and a day or two after they show symptoms.
Yuma County has been experiencing a surge in positive cases, as expected following the holidays. Officials on Thursday reported 187 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the total positive cases to 45,486 and total deaths to 989.
Expecting the surge to peak in mid-January, Gomez’s primary concern is patients further overwhelming the healthcare system. Yuma Regional Medical Center is already experiencing a strain of resources due to insufficient staff and has canceled elective surgeries and other procedures.
To prevent further strain, Gomez recommended that community members get vaccinated if they haven’t done so, and to continue to take preventive measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Gomez urged people who feel sick to get tested and stay home. She noted that even vaccinated people with breakthrough infections can still spread the virus.
“There is a vaccine, free, available and safe,” she said, adding that the vaccine is “incredibly effective.”
To illustrate, she pointed out that unvaccinated patients far outnumber vaccinated patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19. YRMC on Thursday reported 79 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 61 unvaccinated and 18 vaccinated. Eighteen infected patients were being treated in the intensive care unit, and 27 were on ventilators.
Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, with a total of 3,330 infected patients discharged since the beginning of the pandemic. The hospital reported one death on Thursday, bringing the total number of patients who have died at the hospital of COVID-19 complications to 717.
Typically, Gomez noted, vaccinated patients are observed and released or they stay one or two days and they’re discharged. It’s hard to predict the length of a hospital stay for those who are unvaccinated since everyone reacts differently to the virus.
To find a list of testing locations, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov.
Vaccines are available at the Health Department, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.