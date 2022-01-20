The omicron variant of the COVID-19 is now widely circulating in the community, according to Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District.
In a Wednesday update, Gomez told the Board of Supervisors that sewer surveillance conducted by the University of Arizona Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture has confirmed that the variant is in all parts of the county, from Wellton to San Luis.
Due to its highly transmissible nature, the virus is rapidly spreading among community members. Gomez also noted that a couple of large events were held in the area during the weekend, which likely contributed to the increase.
“A lot of asymptomatic people didn’t realize they had the virus and transmitted it to others,” she said.
Yuma County announced 4,130 new cases in the last five days, with 2,437 new cases over the three-day holiday with an additional 1,001 on Tuesday and 692 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 52,272. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 now total 1,022.
Yuma Regional Medical Center reported 109 patients were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, of which 78 were unvaccinated.
Gomez pointed out that although breakthrough infections are occurring, they are mostly in people who have not gotten the booster vaccine or had only gotten it a few days before being infected. The booster takes about two weeks to provide maximum effectiveness.
However, she reiterated, vaccinated patients who are hospitalized due to the virus, usually only spend a short period in the hospital.
The health director invited residents who haven’t been vaccinated or boosted to do so as soon as possible. While some people never develop symptoms, some become seriously ill from a COVID-19 infection, even young people.
“The virus is unpredictable. There’s no definitive way to predict how people’s immune system will respond,” Gomez said.
She also invited those who remain hesitant or have questions to reach out to the Health Department so they can “make a decision that is best for them and their families.”
Vaccines are available at the Health Department, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.
To find other vaccine locations, go to www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines.
Gomez also updated the board on the availability of at-home COVID-19 tests. There are two options. Residents may buy over-the-counter tests at pharmacies and retailers, and starting on Jan. 15, insurance companies are required to reimburse the purchase.
And now every home in the U.S. can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from www.covidtests.gov or www.usps.com/covidtest. There are no shipping charges, and ordering takes about a minute.
“It’s about being prepared. It’s about ordering them now so you have them available when you need them,” Gomez said.
Testing is still available at many locations in Yuma County. To find an updated list of testing locations, go to www.yumacountyaz.gov.
The federal government will also be giving out N95 masks to the public, up to three per person, beginning at the end of this month. Gomez noted that the updated guidance calls for wearing upgraded masks, such as N95 masks, which offer the highest level of protection, especially in crowded environments.
The best non-evasive, non-pharmaceutical way to protect from the disease is to wear a good-fitting mask consistently, Gomez said.