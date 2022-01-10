SAN LUIS, Ariz. – The San Luis City Council has now held 15 COVID-19 vaccination clinics in coordination with the Yuma County Health Department.
On Wednesday, hundreds of adults and children, accompanied by their parents, went to the municipal gym for first and second doses and booster doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Mayor Gerardo Sánchez highlighted the achievement in the number of clinics and the good response of the population to the call to get vaccinated, estimating that the 10,000 vaccines applied in these clinics have been exceeded.
“We started doing it since the vaccines were available because we saw some frustration with the difficulties in getting an appointment to get vaccinated. We thought we had to be proactive if we wanted more people to be vaccinated sooner,” Sánchez said.
He estimated that more than 90% of the elderly population is vaccinated and most have received two doses and the booster vaccine.
Sánchez explained that the health department provides the vaccines and the city facilitates the logistics and locations for the clinics, with the participation of personnel from various agencies.
Maintaining vaccination efforts is essential now that the omicron variant, which has shown rapid dispersal, is advancing rapidly, and that the incidence of COVID-19 shows a rebound, Sánchez said.
“Fortunately, although the daily number of new cases broke record in the country and went very high in the county these days, they have not increased that much in San Luis. However, vaccination is still very important so that people do not get sick from it severely,” said the mayor.
He stressed that Yuma Regional Medical Center is saturated with COVID-19 patients, and there are indications that more than 80% of these people suffered complications due to not being vaccinated, and the rest due to other underlying health conditions.
Sánchez highlighted the response that the population is beginning to show to the call to vaccinate minors, a sector of the population in which, unlike other stages of the rebound in the pandemic, an increase in infections has been noted.
“This has to continue. Of all the care against the pandemic, vaccination is the main one and I am very proud of how we have collaborated to make it available to the population,” noted the mayor.
The Yuma County Health Department and the San Luis City Council could offer a new vaccination clinic in a few weeks, on a date to be confirmed, Sánchez concluded.