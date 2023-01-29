Yuma Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Yuma Sun, is bringing back the Yuma On Call Live program this Thursday.
Hosted by Drs. Kristina Diaz and Bharat Magu, the focus will be on “Staying Healthy Through the Last Weeks of Winter.” The episode will stream live at 1:30 p.m. on the YRMC and Yuma Sun Facebook pages.
For those unable to watch it live, the episode will be shared on Facebook after the live event.
Diaz and Magu will explore the following questions:
• Why is there still so much illness this year?
• What are the most widespread illnesses right now?
• What should I do if a loved one or I develop symptoms?
• What should I do to reduce my odds of getting seriously sick?
• What about kids’ fevers and illnesses?
• If I am sick, when do I need to see a doctor and how do I know where to go?
Ahead of the live event, Magu shared advice on how to get through the last six weeks of this winter in view of the “tridemic,” which refers to the influx of flu, RSV and COVID hard-hitting the community.
Magu noted that this year’s winter “illness jumble” is much more extensive than these three illnesses. “We continue confronting an excess of colds, skin rashes and irritation, strep infections and stomach bugs.”
He hopes that by sharing preventive measures, more people will be able to stay healthy and avoid the Emergency Department and hospital.
When someone does get sick, in about 95% of the cases, a primary care provider can help them get better. Calling their primary care provider or pediatrician and asking to speak with a nurse is always a good place to start, Magu said.
If a clinic or doctor is not accessible, a good alternative is using online virtual care services like Teladoc or Amwell or any other that may be part of a person’s health plan.
However, Magu noted, when symptoms are severe–like difficulty breathing, high fevers, dehydration, excessive vomiting or uncontrolled bleeding–it is time to visit an urgent care clinic or the Emergency Department.
“This particularly holds true for young children, the elderly and people who already live with serious health conditions like diabetes, lung problems and heart disease,” he said.
As for kids, Magu recommends limiting an infant’s potential exposure to infection for the first 60 to 90 days of life while the immune system ramps up. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that most kids are going to mix and mingle with family, friends, school and community.
“Facing germs, sick days and immune system challenges are the healthy norm for the vast majority of children, and it makes them stronger,” Magu said. “Fortunately, most youngsters develop hearty immune responses.”
In kids, fevers are a good sign that their immune system is working. Their doctor can give more guidance about a child’s fever over the phone. Nevertheless, Magu added, don’t be surprised if the physician is not alarmed by a kid’s fever, even if it is high.
This season’s RSV strain has been particularly vigorous and contagious for infants and toddlers.
“If you suspect your child has RSV, please keep an eye on their symptoms–especially if they are less than 2 years old,” Magu said. “When a little one develops concerning symptoms, it’s time to call their doctor, explain the symptoms and follow the care recommendations.”
As for COVID, the “very contagious” virus is still circulating, but infections are generally less hazardous.
“If you or a loved one is exposed to a COVID-infected person, the CDC currently recommends masking around others for 10 days, watch for symptoms and test after six days,” Magu said.
For more information, tune into On Call Live at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.