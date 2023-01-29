Yuma Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Yuma Sun, is bringing back the Yuma On Call Live program this Thursday.

Hosted by Drs. Kristina Diaz and Bharat Magu, the focus will be on “Staying Healthy Through the Last Weeks of Winter.” The episode will stream live at 1:30 p.m. on the YRMC and Yuma Sun Facebook pages.

