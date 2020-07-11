On the lam: Owner of wayward sheep sought

Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owners of some lost sheep that were found hoofing it around the area of 8th Street and Mojave Lane on Thursday evening.
According to agency spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak, deputies responded to the location at approximately 8:30 p.m., where they were able to corral three sheep and one goat.
The animals were eventually turned over to members of the sheriff’s posse, who are currently caring for them.
Pavlak said the sheep appear to be in good health, but no markings or tags were found on any of them.
The sheriff’s office is attempting to locate the owner.
Anyone with information about the sheep and goat is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427.