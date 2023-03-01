Reyna Grande

In her memoir “A Dream Called Home,” Reyna Grande recounts the years following her arrival to the United States, when she struggled to learn a new language, to mend family bonds severed by long separations, to become the first in her family to graduate from a university and, ultimately, to turn a childhood passion for writing into a career.

Grande, a California writer, will make two public appearances in Yuma on March 1 as the featured author in One Book Yuma, an annual community reading event that encourages residents to read and debate a timely and relevant novel or work of non-fiction.

