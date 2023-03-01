In her memoir “A Dream Called Home,” Reyna Grande recounts the years following her arrival to the United States, when she struggled to learn a new language, to mend family bonds severed by long separations, to become the first in her family to graduate from a university and, ultimately, to turn a childhood passion for writing into a career.
Grande, a California writer, will make two public appearances in Yuma on March 1 as the featured author in One Book Yuma, an annual community reading event that encourages residents to read and debate a timely and relevant novel or work of non-fiction.
She will discuss “A Dream Called Home,” then take questions from the public in the appearances hosted by the Yuma County Library District, the Friends of the Yuma County Libraries Inc., and the Academic Library that serves Arizona Western College and Northern Arizona University-Yuma.
Grande will appear first at the Academic Library on AWC’s Yuma campus from 1 to 2 p.m., then at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“A Dream Called Home” is a sequel to “The Distance Between Us,” which recounts her early childhood in Iguala, a town in Mexico’s Guerrero state, after her parents left her and siblings in the care of a grandmother to seek work across the border. “A Dream Called Home” picks up after her father returned to bring her to California at age 9, likewise without documents.
The event is sponsored by Yuma County Library District, AWC-NAU Library and the Yuma Sun.