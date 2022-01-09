A partnership between the Yuma Police Department and Crane Elementary School District creates a direct link between police and Crane schools in emergency situations.
Pressing one button initiates lockdown of a campus. Within 30 seconds, the system notifies 911 and emergency medical services and triggers a live video feed.
Public announcements and strobe lights go off, card access is disabled, and notifications are sent to phones and computer screens.
Parents and the community are immediately notified of what’s going on. Once classrooms are cleared, students are evacuated and transported to the Civic Center, where they reunite with their parents.
The City Council on Wednesday approved the agreement with the Crane District that provides security to schools through Intralogic Solutions Active Law Enforcement Response Technology, or ALERT.
Currently, the system is fully operational at Centennial and Crane middle schools. The plan is to expand it to more schools.
Buttons are strategically located around the campuses, including panic and wall-mountain buttons. The ALERT system can also be initiated through mobile phones, iPad devices and keyboards.
Once the system is engaged, police dispatch has direct access and control over it. Dispatchers can view real-time video from inside the facility, use the cameras to track suspects, be notified if the system detects the presence of firearms, lock and unlock doors, communicate through the PA system, and view a map of the facility.
Police Lt. Scott Legros and Dale Ponder, chief of finance and operations at Crane Schools, explained the ALERT system to the council. They noted that it reduces some of the problems that could be encountered with manual operations while taking care of many functions at one time. For example, staff would not have to run around trying to lock doors.
According to a staff report, one of the major hurdles faced by law enforcement when responding to critical incidents is obtaining accurate information. First responders are flooded with information from various sources, with varying levels of actual knowledge. This slows down the response while officers determine what is true and what response is necessary.
The ALERT system allows law enforcement and emergency services to focus on one source of information: a dispatcher viewing the scene directly. This will speed up the response, ensure first responders are properly prepared for the incident occurring, and increase the accuracy of their actions. First responders will be able to go directly to the location of victims and avoid unexpected contact.
With police receiving the most up-to-date information, dispatch and officers would not waste time trying to figure out what’s happening and would better ensure their safety, Legros noted.
The ability of the dispatchers to lock and unlock doors allows first responders to move unrestricted through a facility. Access to the PA system gives first responders the ability to communicate, provide information, direct individuals to safety and give guidance until EMS/Fire arrives if medical help is needed.
The ALERT system can be used in medical emergencies, disturbances or any other threats.
Crane has spent more than a million dollars on the ALERT system, with plans to spend about $2 million in total.
In November 2018, the residents of the Crane District approved a capital budget override that included a phased installation of a video surveillance system, remote door access, emergency notification system, and the integration of other systems across all district schools.
Once approved, Crane entered into discussions with the city and YPD to permit police access to the security system. A test exercise was conducted in early December. It ran smoothly, with a couple of items needing to be worked on.
Ponder noted that Superintendent Laurie Doering was unable to attend the council meeting, but she sent the following message: “Crane Elementary School District has enjoyed a long‐standing relationship with the City of Yuma and the Yuma Police Department. Overtime, we have been able to work collaboratively to advance the opportunities in making our learning and work environments as safe as possible.
“We appreciate the support of Chief (Susan) Smith, members of the YPD community, the city’s legal team, and this Council for allowing our district, in conjunction with the Yuma Police Department, to identify opportunities that strengthen our school communities. Never once were we discouraged from engaging in these conversations and all involved provided valuable insight that expanded beyond our initial concept, making the final outcome so much stronger. Thank you.”
The council members were very supportive of the ALERT system. Councilman Gary Knight congratulated district voters for approving it and called it “an excellent way to keep our kids safe.” He asked whether the system would replace school resource officers. Legros replied that the SRO program will stay in place.
In response to more questions from Knight, Legros explained that the program is a standalone system at the police department, using a laptop purchased by Crane. No additional personnel will be needed. The laptop will be at a single dispatch terminal, with the dispatcher sitting at that terminal in charge of it.
Councilman Mike Shelton called it an “excellent program.” He asked whether the system could detect someone hopping the fence. Ponder explained that one of the buttons has to be pressed to be activated. However, he noted, if a teacher or student saw someone jumping the fence, they could activate the system. In addition, cameras around the perimeter of the campus would likely catch the attention of someone who could initiate the alert.
“It’s sad that we have to do it this way, but kudos to you guys,” Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon said.
She asked whether students were aware of the system and if they had had drills to demonstrate its use. Ponder noted that each school independently conducts lockdown drills once a year so students and parents know what they look like.
McClendon also expressed appreciation for the parent notification system, noting that emergency situations usually “blow up” on social media and cause parents to be “scared to death” because they don’t know what’s going on.
Councilman Chris Morris asked about the potential for false alarms and concerns with kids hitting the buttons. Ponder noted that the panic buttons are covered by plexiglass, which would need to be broken for access, much like a fire alarm.
In addition, cameras are pointed at each button location, so staff would be able to identify who pressed it. Students who intentionally caused false alarms would be disciplined.
Also, mobile and device activations leave a digital trail that could be tracked.
Councilwoman Karen Watts called it a “great innovation” and said that while she hopes it doesn’t have to be used, it would save lives if it was.