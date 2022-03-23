A 35-year-old San Luis woman died after her car went into a canal Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 5:51 a.m. with deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responding to the area of Avenue 19½E and County 7½ Street.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said a white 2017 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on a farm road next to a canal.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the vehicle, Edith Garcia, lost control and slid into the canal.
Bystanders were able to pull Garcia from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures on her.
However, Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin notification has been made.
The crash remains under investigation and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.