One person is dead after a vehicle collision involving an agriculture bus happened in Gadsden early Tuesday morning.
According to Lt Sam Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at approximately 2:36 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 at Lorena Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that a green 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer being driven by 36-year-old Jennifer Aguinaga of Yuma was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 95 from Lorena Avenue.
Pavlak said for unknown reasons Aguinaga veered across the centerline of the highway into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a white agriculture bus.
Aguinaga sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
Capt. Javier Hernandez of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said the agriculture bus had two occupants at the time, and only one of them had sustained minor injuries.
The driver, a 66-year-old male, was treated with injuries to his left arm but refused transport to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The other occupant of the bus refused to be evaluated by paramedics.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
