One person was injured and a Yuma home sustained significant damage in a Friday night fire.
According to the Yuma Fire Department, the fire was reported at about 10:10 p.m. Arriving personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, located at 4348 W. 17th Place, which took about 30-40 minutes to extinguish.
One person who was home at the time of the fire was treated for burn injuries and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The fire was determined to have started in the back patio are of the home and had extended into the interior of the home, YFD reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to have been accidental.
The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance.
YFD personnel remained on the scene throughout the night to monitor the home for any hot spots or flare ups.