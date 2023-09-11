One more week of voting for Best Haunted title
Fourth grade students from Salida Del Sol Elementary School check out the cells at Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park during a field trip in 2022. The Historic Park is vying for the title of Best Haunted Destination in the nation.

 FILE PHOTO BY RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Community members have one more week left to vote for the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park as the Best Haunted Destination in the nation.

As of Friday, the Territorial Prison ranked No. 2, behind Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, in the USA Today 10Best contest.

