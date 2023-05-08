LGBTQ+ youth in Yuma looking for a sense of community and support can now find both every week, thanks to the opening of one•n•ten’s new satellite location.
On Tuesday, May 2, youth and program coordinators met up for an evening of community. While each meeting varies, one•n•ten Satellite Program Manager Sandra Foisy stated that “what you can always expect is a resource table, a safe, sober and welcoming space, and we always have snacks. The best part about it is there’s an intentional topic and then community building.”
Headquartered in Phoenix, the nonprofit serves LGBTQ+ youth ages 11-24 through “empowering social and service programs that promote self-expression, self-acceptance, leadership development and healthy life choices.” Per their website, they envision a world where all LGBTQ+ youth are embraced for who they are and are actively engaged in their communities as empowered leaders.
Although they have a youth center in Downtown Phoenix, Foisy explained that the satellite program started because the organization realized that “not everybody who needs resources and programs can make it to Downtown Phoenix.”
“So we started branching out into other communities,” she said. “Like, we’re gonna meet people where they’re at and we’ll bring programs to you. We’ll bring resources, we’ll bring food, we’ll bring community. So we have locations that meet; it’s kind of like a condensed version of the youth center. We meet one day a week and we run the program and offer all the resources. It’s our way of extending our reach outside of Downtown Phoenix even though we’re based in Downtown Phoenix. We’re not opening a whole youth center, we’re just opening a once-a-week program.”
one•n•ten offers satellites through a high-impact, low-cost model which involves renting or borrowing spaces for meetings. They currently have 15 sites operating around the state of Arizona.
“We do youth-centric program planning,” Foisy noted. “We make it around what the youth are interested in, but our program topics range from arts and crafts to let’s make friendship bracelets while we talk about how to build healthy friendships to LGBTQ history, leadership skills, self-esteem skills, we run wellness programs.”
The effort to bring this option to Yuma has taken longer than initially expected. A grand opening of a one•n•ten program in Yuma was held in February 2020; they met one time before everything closed there and the other locations too.
“Since then, we’ve been in the process of reopening all of our in-person programs and we were just having a harder time in Yuma because the location that hosted our program before was no longer an option; they unfortunately closed,” Foisy said. “... There’s a few things that you need (to run a satellite). You need a location that will host you that’s safe and has all the resources we need. We need a site coordinator who’s local and lives in the area who will run the program. We need a volunteer and then we need young folks who will attend the program.
“It’s taken us really just about the better part of a year to get all four components at the same time. And in the meantime, we’ve met a lot of really interesting people in Yuma and a lot of people who support and want to see one•n•ten in Yuma so we definitely know the community is really excited to have a program for our young LGBTQ.”
Satellite programs like Yuma’s have a program coordinator to run everything but they also benefit from volunteers who serve as additional safe adults in the space. The opportunity to help is always open and Yumans can learn more by visiting https://onenten.org/become-a-volunteer/.
Each program meeting begins with introductions – name, age, pronouns – and safe-space guidelines, which are meeting norms everyone agrees to to keep the space safe and welcoming. Then, the meeting gets into its program topic. Afterward, there’s usually time at the end for folks to mingle, build connections and visit the resource table.
“We noticed that there was a need in the community,” Foisy remarked. “So we have Camp OUTdoors every summer and we were getting quite a few folks from Yuma applying to be a part of camp. That was the main thing: They’ve come to camp, have this great experience – a place where they could be themselves, feel safe, celebrate their identity, be authentic to their purpose and their community – and then they go back home and they don’t have any of those resources or support.
“It was kind of our way of saying, ‘Look, there’s a need. Young folks are wanting this program.’ So that’s the main push for why we decided to open in Yuma but we know in general at one•n•ten how critical safe places are for our young folks. We know that LGBTQ+ kids and young adults are at higher risk of suicide and mental health issues and being homeless. So with all of those factors, we just know it’s so important to show young people they can accept their authentic selves and be a part of a community.”
The Yuma satellite currently meets Tuesdays at 5 p.m. While the location isn’t advertised for the safety of the youth, those wishing to attend can get in touch by texting @yuonenten to 81010. They’ll be encouraged to download the Remind app to receive alerts.
For additional information or inquiries, Sandra Foisy can be reached at sandra@onenten.org.
