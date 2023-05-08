LGBTQ+ youth in Yuma looking for a sense of community and support can now find both every week, thanks to the opening of one•n•ten’s new satellite location.

On Tuesday, May 2, youth and program coordinators met up for an evening of community. While each meeting varies, one•n•ten Satellite Program Manager Sandra Foisy stated that “what you can always expect is a resource table, a safe, sober and welcoming space, and we always have snacks. The best part about it is there’s an intentional topic and then community building.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

