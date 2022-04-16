One of two men who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon and struck other vehicles while attempting to get away has been arrested.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, 31-year-old Richard Trujillo has been booked into jail on charges of unlawful use of means of transportation, burglary, criminal damage, leaving the scene of an accident and displaying false license plates.
The other man, now identified as 34-year-old Eric Granville, has not been found yet. He is described as being a white male, about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately166 pounds.
Pavlak said the incident happened at around 2:41 p.m. when deputies initiated a traffic stop on a 2005 white Cadillac.
“As emergency red and blue lights were activated, the Cadillac accelerated northbound on Fortuna Road on the overpass of Interstate 8,” Pavlak said.
Trujillo, who was allegedly driving the Cadillac, struck several other cars while trying to evade deputies.
Due to the damage sustained in one of the crashes the Cadillac was rendered inoperable, causing Trujillo and Granville to flee on foot.
While Granville was able to escape, Trujillo was taken into custody with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported among anyone involved in the collisions.
The YCSO is asking the public’s help in locating Granville and advising not to approach him because he may be armed and dangerous.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
