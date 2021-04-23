One person is in critical condition in a Phoenix-area hospital following a two-car collision that happened Thursday morning at Avenue C and Highway 95.
According to Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the crash happened at approximately 10:35 a.m. and involved a white 2016 Honda Civic and a grey 2014 Nissan Altima.
The initial investigation revealed that the white Honda Civic was traveling northbound on Avenue C and failed to yield at a posted stop sign at Highway 95.
In doing so, the white Honda Civic collided with the grey Nissan Altima, which had been traveling northeast on Highway 95.
Battalion Chief Louie Carlos, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said when firefighters arrived on scene they found a white Honda Civic with driver side front end damage and a gray Nissan Sentra with driver side front end damage.
Both vehicles had their airbags deployed.
The driver of the white Honda Civic was found unresponsive and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with possible head injuries by Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance, and was later flown out to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Nissan Sentra was assessed for injuries and refused care on scene.
This crash remains under investigation; however, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
