The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Wednesday night in which a car went into an empty irrigation canal and caught on fire, killing the driver.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on West County 19th Street in the area of Avenue H.
The initial investigation revealed that a late model Mazda sedan was traveling westbound on County 19th Street when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the centerline and went into large dirt irrigation ditch, striking the cement culvert.
When firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department arrived on scene they found the Mazda completely engulfed in flames, wedged into the concrete culvert.
While putting out the fire, firefighters found a single occupant in the vehicle. Due to the fire, the age and gender of the person is unknown at this time.
Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor.
This incident is currently pending further investigation, identification of the driver, and next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
