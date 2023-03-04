One man was injured Friday morning after his pickup truck was hit by a train.
The Yuma Police Department responded to the incident at approximately 7:41 a.m. in the 2700 block of East 24th Street, according to YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin.
The initial investigation revealed that a 63-year-old man failed to yield to a railroad crossing arm and his vehicle was struck by a train.
“The train was traveling at approximately 5 mph,” Franklin said.
The driver was extracted from the white Ford Ranger by firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Franklin said the man was the only occupant of the Ranger and there were no other reported injuries.
Neither alcohol nor speed appears to have been a factor in this collision.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
