One person was treated and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment of injuries and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital following a fire at a duplex Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:15 p.m. Yuma firefighters were dispatched to the 600 block of West 11th Street for a report of a residential fire.
According to information provided by Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin of the Yuma Fire Department, when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the west unit of a duplex.
Firefighters located the fire in a back bedroom, but it had already spread through the attic into the east unit of the duplex. Both units sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and were unable to be re-occupied.
The adult occupant of the west unit and two adult occupants of the east unit were able to get out, but kept re-entering their apartments to retrieve personal belongings before firefighters arrived, YFD said.
An adult occupant of one of the duplexes sustained injuries while doing so.
The fire was contained to the duplex, and no nearby homes sustained damage.
Fire investigators believe the fire started due to the careless discard of smoking materials. The American Red Cross responded to assist the residents of the duplex.
With more people home these days, the YFD asks residents to please take the time to check their smoke alarms, as well as make and practice your escape plan.
Fires grow very quickly, they can double or even triple in size every minute they are burning. The rapidly increasing smoke and heat makes it critical to get an early warning and to get out as fast as possible.
Also, YFD advises that once you are out of a house fire safely – STAY OUT!
