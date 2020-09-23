Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a collision between a vehicle and a tractor with injuries involved Tuesday afternoon
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said the crash happened at approximately 1:39 p.m. at Avenue D and County 17th Street.
Upon their arrival on scene, firefighters found a tan Buick sedan, facing northbound, in the middle of Avenue D. The sedan had sustained moderate front end damage, and the driver, who was the only occupant, was outside of the vehicle.
Approximately 100 feet to the northeast was the tractor, which had been rear-ended. The tractor driver had driven the tractor off the road and into the field for safety reasons.
Its driver, who was uninjured, was also outside of the tractor. The driver of the tan Buick was complaining of pain to his chest and left arm.
De Anda said the driver of the tan Buick stated he didn’t realize the tractor was traveling as slow as it was and wound up rear-ending the implement it was hauling.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by SCFD ambulance.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
