One person was killed and another was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the crash happened at approximately 12:03 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 1st Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a silver Lexus ES330 was traveling westbound on 1st Street when for unknown reasons the driver crossed the center of the road into oncoming traffic.
As a result, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was traveling eastbound on 1st Street, attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the silver Lexus, but was unable to do so.
The front end of the silver Lexus collided with the front end of the black Trailblazer.
The driver of the silver Lexus, identified as 43-year-old Maria Villa of Yuma, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the black Trailblazer was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision at this time and the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
