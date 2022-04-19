Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 96F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High around 90F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.