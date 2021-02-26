The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that one person was killed in a four-vehicle crash along State Route 95 on Thursday afternoon.
According to agency spokesperson Bart Graves, the collision occurred at approximately 2:36 p.m. in the northbound lane of the highway at milepost 36.
Preliminary information indicates that a Honda Accord had stopped to make a left-hand turn into the parking lot of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8242, located at 7120 U.S. Highway 95.
Graves said that the vehicle behind the Honda, a Dodge Minivan, had also stopped.
The vehicle behind the minivan, however, a Ford 250 pickup pulling a trailer, did not stop and rear-ended the back of the minivan.
As a result, the minivan spun around and was struck by a large motorhome.
The driver of the Dodge minivan, an older female, was pronounced dead on- scene. Her passenger was flown to Yuma Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The driver and passenger of the Ford 250 pickup were transported to YRMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 95 was closed in both directions from south of Dome Valley Road to north of Fortuna Road while the crash was being investigated.
Motorists were advised to use S-24 and Dome Valley Road as alternate routes.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.