One person was killed and four others were injured early Thursday morning in a head-on collision involving three vehicles.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 5:52 a.m. in the area of Avenue B and County 20th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu had been traveling northbound on Avenue B, when the driver attempted to pass a white 2007 Dodge Caliber, which was headed in the same direction.
In doing so, the driver of the silver Malibu, identified as 20-year-old Ciri Rosas of Yuma, collided with the driver side of the white Dodge as she attempted to merge back into the northbound lane.
The collision caused the white Dodge to veer off the roadway, where it then crashed into a tree on the east side of the street.
The silver Malibu, which was unable to completely merge back into the northbound lane, then collided head-on with a silver 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling southbound on Avenue B.
Battalion Chief Louie Carlos of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found a late model white Ford F-250 pickup truck and a silver Chevrolet sedan, both with heavy damage to the front end of the vehicles, and a white Dodge SUV with damage to the driver side.
Because multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and several people being injured, mutual aid was also requested from the Rural metro and San Luis Fire Departments.
Rosas, the driver of the silver Malibu, was trapped inside her vehicle and firefighters had to use battery-operated rescue tools to extricate her. Once extricated, CPR and advanced life support were performed on her.
The driver of the F-250 pickup truck, 36-year-old Ronny Kahler, of Palm Bay, Florida, and two passengers, were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for various injuries.
Jesus Garza, 40, of San Luis, the driver of the white Dodge, complained of chest pains and was also taken to YRMC.
All five patients were transported to YRMC in ambulances from the Somerton Cocopah, Rural Metro and San Luis fire department ambulances.
Rosas, however, was declared dead on arrival at YRMC.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this collision. Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.