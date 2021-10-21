One person was killed and four others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision that happened at Avenue C and Highway 95.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. and involved a large box truck and two small sedans.
When SCFD firefighters arrived, they found the box truck on its side, with its cargo box lying on top of a small dark silver sedan to the north of Highway 95 at Avenue C.
A white colored sedan, with its driver as the lone occupant, was in the center lane.
While the driver of the box truck was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, a male driver and female passenger were both trapped inside the dark silver sedan.
SCFD firefighters had to use hydraulic extrication tools to cut off the front passenger door and then later the center console to remove the driver and passenger from the dark silver sedan.
De Anda said the driver of the white sedan sustained fatal injuries while the three occupants of the dark silver sedan suffered serious injuries.
The three were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by SCFD and San Luis Fire Department ambulances.
The driver of the box truck had moderate injuries and was taken to YRMC by a Rural Metro Fire Department ambulance.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.