One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday morning.
According to Yuma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the crash happened at approximately 7:17 a.m. at County 13th Street and Avenue G.
The initial investigation revealed a brown 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a silver 2013 Nissan Altima were both traveling on Avenue G when they collided head on.
“The Toyota Tacoma was traveling north when it crossed the center line and collided with the Nissan Altima,” Pavlak said.
The driver of the Nissan Altima, identified as Yoselin Martinez, 31, of Somerton, sustained fatal injuries as was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 3-year-old boy, who was restrained properly in a car seat, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The 62-year-old driver and passenger of the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, which landed on its side after impact, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
They were transported to YRMC for further evaluation by Somerton Cocopah and San Luis Fire Department ambulances.
Next of kin notification has been made. This case remains under investigation at this time. Alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert
