Yuma police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in which one person was seriously injured.
According to information provided by Lt. Robert Conley, the crash happened at approximately 7:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 8th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a 59-year-old male was driving an electric motorized bicycle eastbound on 8th Street when he lost control and crashed on the roadway.
He was transported from the scene to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Due to the investigation, 8th Street between 19th Avenue and Magnolia Avenue was shut down for approximately two hours.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to contact them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
