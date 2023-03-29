A Yuma apartment was badly damaged Tuesday morning in a fire that officials believe started in a bag of dirty clothing.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the First Avenue Apartment complex, which is located in the 1900 block of South 1st Avenue.
According to Yuma Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, arriving firefighters found a fire in the bathroom of one of the apartments.
“The fire was quickly extinguished, and was contained to the unit it started in,” Franklin said.
The apartment’s single adult occupant was not home when the fire started.
Due to the amount of damage the apartment sustained, it was not able to be reoccupied. Since the power had to be turned off, neighboring apartments could not be reoccupied either.
The American Red Cross was requested and assisted the displaced occupants.
Franklin said the fire was found to have started in the location of a bag of dirty clothes that had been soiled with cooking grease.
One person from a neighboring apartment was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but not taken to the hospital, and there were no other injuries.