Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the First Avenue Apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was found to have started in the location of a bag of dirty clothes that had been soiled with cooking grease.

A Yuma apartment was badly damaged Tuesday morning in a fire that officials believe started in a bag of dirty clothing.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the First Avenue Apartment complex, which is located in the 1900 block of South 1st Avenue.

