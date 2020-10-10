Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened early Friday morning and left one person wounded.
According to Sgt. Edgar Guerra, at approximately 12:29 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Apache Lane and Crane Street for a report of shots being fired.
An investigation into the incident revealed that an unknown vehicle, occupied by an unknown suspect, had been traveling southbound on Apache Lane at the time.
The suspect in the vehicle then displayed a handgun and fired several rounds at the victim, who was walking near the intersection of Crane Street.
The 31-year-old male victim was struck multiple times.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People also can visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.