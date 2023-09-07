The Yuma County Library District (YCLD) is presenting the Manhattan Short Film Festival once again, after popular attendance in its 2021 and 2022 screenings. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Yumans can watch 10 short films – each 19 minutes or under – and participate in a global vote for their favorite short.
The Manhattan Short was established in 1998 and today receives over 1,600 short film entries from 75 countries each year. Finalists are selected for distribution at participating venues across the world and over the span of just one week, 100,000 film enthusiasts gather at over 400 cinemas, universities and museums to view and vote on their favorite short film and favorite actor. Those with the most votes are then declared winners.
This year, the 10 finalists come from eight countries: Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.
Per the Manhattan Short, the 2023 line-up shares a common theme: “How we face adversity, whether it is imposed by others or arises from personal circumstances.” The selections feature narratives that are “dramatic, sometimes humorous, occasionally magical and always inspirational!”
Interested Yumans needn’t purchase tickets; the event is free of charge. Yuma’s screening will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Yuma Theatre, 254 Main Street. Light refreshments will be available for purchase at the concession stand.
For more information, call YCLD at (928) 782-1871.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.