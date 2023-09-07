The Yuma County Library District (YCLD) is presenting the Manhattan Short Film Festival once again, after popular attendance in its 2021 and 2022 screenings. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Yumans can watch 10 short films – each 19 minutes or under – and participate in a global vote for their favorite short.

The Manhattan Short was established in 1998 and today receives over 1,600 short film entries from 75 countries each year. Finalists are selected for distribution at participating venues across the world and over the span of just one week, 100,000 film enthusiasts gather at over 400 cinemas, universities and museums to view and vote on their favorite short film and favorite actor. Those with the most votes are then declared winners.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

