Families with children attending Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District can now complete the 2020-2021 registration process online and on their own time via ParentVUE, a web-based student information system powered by Synergy.
According to a news release from YUHSD, the new online registration measure was already planned for the upcoming school year and became a priority in reducing traffic to and from campuses amid the current public health crisis.
“By offering a secure, contact-free method, parents can now register their children at a time that works best for them,” said District One Superintedent James Sheldahl. “This is especially useful for our military community who are joining District One from out of town. This new registration option is one example of the many ways District One and YUHSD provide personalized, innovative services to our community.”
To register a District One student, visit yuma.org/Registration. To register a YUHSD student, visit bit.ly/YUHSDRegistration. These portals are also accessible via the districts’ mobile app.
District One families only need to register if students are new or incoming to the district.
For YUHSD families, registration needs to occur each year.
“Synergy’s ParentVUE is a secure, web-based communication tool that is password protected and provides parents and guardians the ability to register or re-enroll students, view grades, assignments and (school) contact information,” said YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson. “The program is straightforward and user-friendly.”
While the majority of the registration information can be input online, families will still need to provide official supporting documents, such as birth certificates, directly to their student’s school. To ensure physical distancing, families are asked to contact their school offices to make an appointment for these in-person visits.
Registration should be completed before the first day of school, which is Aug. 3 for District One and Aug. 6 for YUHSD.