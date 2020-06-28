Opioid abuse continues amid pandemic

SAN LUIS, Ariz. -- While perhaps overshadowed by COVID-19, opioid abuse among young people is no less a problem now than a year ago, the city’s police and fire departments say.
San Luis firefighters responded to 31 cases of potential overdose from Jan.1 through June 1, only two fewer than the same period in 2019, the fire department said recently on its Facebook page.
One of the cases in the first five months of this year resulted in the death of a minor. One overdose death was reported in the same period a year ago.
“We want people to know what is happening,” said Eduardo Ramirez, spokesman for the fire department. “Cases continue even though a lot of people are staying at home out of concern about the pandemic.”
In December 2018, the fire department began documenting a surge in opioid overdoses that was likewise seen in other cities in Yuma County and across the state.
Most of the potential overdoses in San Luis have involved teens or young adults, he said, and most resulted from the use of opioids, primarily fentanyl in pill form and marked as M-30.
Ramirez said the cases are classified as potential overdoses only because toxicological tests are not done to confirm suspicions. But, he added, “in the majority of the cases, Narcan was administered and the people were revived, so that tells us they used some drug.”
Narcan, or naloxone, is an opioid overdose antidote used to revive drug users.
In some cases, he added, San Luis police officers were first on the scene of the overdoses and were able to render aid to prevent death.
Lt. Marco Santana, spokesman for the San Luis Police Department, said since the start of the year, the city’s police officers have responded to 22 overdose cases, 13 of which resulted from fentanyl use. He agrees opioid abuse has not diminished.
“It’s something that’s unpredictable,” he said. “There may be months when there is not one case, and then there will be a month with several cases. We don’t know what could happen in the coming months.”
Santana said this year’s fatal overdose occurred this month and involved a 15-year-old boy.
Far from contributing to a decline in overdoses, the pandemic has complicated the department’s efforts to prevent them. Social distancing guidelines are making it hard for the department to continue organizing public forums to inform the public about opioid abuse. He said the department is looking at doing the forums virtually or by some other means.
“The police department is not going to lower its guard,” Santana said. “We are looking at a plan to continue attacking this problem like we did in past years.”
Ramirez said the fire department’s strategy is to publicize overdose cases so that residents don’t forget about drug abuse amid the pandemic.
“These incidents keep on occurring and sadly not all of them have a positive outcome,” Ramirez said in a recent Facebook post. “If you have a member of the family or a friend who is struggling with drugs, particularly M-30 in our community, please speak with them. Inform and educate, and if that fails, seek help.”
The fire department recommends people whose loved ones are battling opioid addiction call Oarline, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ opioid assistance and referral line, at 1-888-688-4222. It also can be contacted online at www.oarline.com.