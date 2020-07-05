Orange Grove honored as Model School

SOMERTON – Orange Grove Elementary School has been honored as a model campus in the nationwide Capturing Kids’ Hearts program.
The program, created by the Flippen Group, a Texas-based educational and training consultancy firm, honored the school for the 2019-20, for its efforts in fostering learning in an environment that promotes student safety and connectedness while minimizing disciplinary problems.
Orange Grove and most other schools in the Somerton Elementary School District have taken part in the program the past year, but it wasn’t until the most recently completed academic year that it sought to earn distinction as a Model School.
Orange Grove is one of 12 schools across the state and 285 in the nation to be honored as Model Schools in the program. It is the only one in Yuma County so honored.
Kimberly Seh, Orange Grove’s principal, said the process of qualifying for the award began with training staff to use the program’s strategies, which focus on building a favorable environment to promote communication and trust among students, their teachers and school staff.
“What the program is really about is learning to connect the relationship between students and the student staff, totally changing the culture and environment in the school so that it is more positive.”
The program’s strategies include adopting new approaches to make students feel welcome and comfortable on campus, as well as building staff cohesiveness by highlighting the contributions of all school employees, from teachers to cafeteria workers to custodians.
She said the program has improved teachers’ and other staff members’ ability to instill conflict-solving schools in students, and to promote connections among students and staff that allow for greater trust and communication.
“This program really helps us to connect with our students and to build relationships,” she said, “because if you capture the hearts of children, you will have their minds. It’s all about making sure that our students feel that they matter to us and that they be successful.”
The impact of the program, said Seh, is evident to school visitors who encounter a friendly and positive environment on campus. Parents have also commented to the school about behavioral changes for the better they have seen in their children.
Prior to the pandemic that shuttered schools around Yuma County, Flippen Group evaluators visited Orange Grove to grade it performance. In April, it was notified it was chosen as a model school.