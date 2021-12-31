These stories might not have cracked the top 10, but they still had an impact in Yuma County in 2021.
January
- Recreational pot is purchasable in Arizona – Recreational sales of marijuana in Arizona began in January, following the passage of Proposition 207 in November 2020, which made it legal for adults to possess marijuana.
- Wellton gets new police chief
- – The Wellton Police Department started the New Year off by appointing David Rodriguez as the new chief of police. Throughout his career Rodriguez has held every rank within the Wellton Police Department, and is responsible for overseeing its assignments in patrol, administration and investigation.
- Ex-school guard sentenced to prison
- – Lizbeth Gomez Coronel, who at the time was a security guard at San Luis High School, was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, which involved a 15-year-old male student. She was also given credit for two days she had already served in custody and must register as a sex offender.
February
- MCAS gets new F-35 squadron – Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) -225, known as the Vikings, officially transitioned to an F-35B Lightning II Squadron, becoming the third squadron of joint strike fighters at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
- County launches Veterans Court – The Yuma County Superior Court held its first session of a newly-implemented Veterans Treatment Court which is intended to provide veterans with the possibility of early discharge from probation or a reduction in the level of supervision; possible dismissal of charges; the potential to reduce felony cases to misdemeanors; education; housing; and employment assistance.
- Post office mail truck stolen in Yuma – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects or suspects who stole a mail truck in Yuma. The vehicle was stolen from the Terracina Apartments, located on Avenue B, and recovered the following day in a dirt lot near Somerton at Avenue D and County 18th Street. Police said it was apparently taken for a joyride – no mail was taken.
- Library celebrates 100 years – The Yuma County Library District marked its 100th anniversary this year. The Yuma Carnegie Library opened its doors to the public on Feb. 24, 1921, at what is today the site of the Heritage Library at 350 3rd Ave. It started out with a collection of 1,053 books, all donated, and seating for 20 patrons. Today, it has expanded to include eight branches with a robust collection of books, programs and more.
March
- Catalytic converter theft a problem in Yuma – The Yuma Police Department issued a warning in March after several catalytic converter thefts in the city. In September, YPD noted it was still a problem, receiving several reports a week. Catalytic converters form part of a car’s exhaust system and are needed to reduce the toxic emissions created by the vehicle’s engine. Thieves target them for the precious metals contained within them.
- BP canine retires – Kirpy, a nearly 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who was raised in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector, retired from active duty after more than seven years of service. Throughout his career, Kirpy detected more than $85,000 worth of marijuana and hashish, more than $140,000 worth of methamphetamine, and several concealed humans.
- Man arrested in bank robberies – Ivan Soqui, 37, was arrested in connection to the armed robberies of the Chase Banks located at 170 W. 16th St and on Avenue B. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, where he is being held on two felony charges, with a combined $15,000 cash-only bond.
April
- Strong motion denied – Yuma County Superior Court judge denied a motion by Preston Strong, who was sentenced to death for the 2005 La Mesa Street murder, to have his conviction overturned and for a new trial. The motion was filed on the basis of allegations of jury misconduct.
- Yuma School of Beauty closes doors – The Yuma School of Beauty permanently closed its doors, signaling the end of an era for the longtime iconic landmark located in Yuma’s historic downtown. Thousands of students and customers passed through the doors of cosmetology school during its 75-year history.
- San Luis, Somerton rank among safest cities in Arizona – San Luis and Somerton again are in the top 10 in the most recent ranking by Safewise of Arizona’s safest cities. San Luis is in fourth place in the ranking for the past 12 months, while Somerton is No. 7, according to Safewise, a nationwide home security firm that does similar rankings annually for states across the country. Each city’s ranking is based on violent crime and property crime rates reported for the period to the FBI, Safewise said in a report accompanying the ranking.
- Franey named top teacher – Woodard Junior High School’s Christopher Franey Yuma County’s 2021 Teacher of the Year at the 34th annual Teacher of the Year celebration.
- YFD assists motorist with finger stuck in gas tank – A man who got his finger trapped in a gas tank had to be rescued by the Yuma Fire Department. The motorist was having issues while fueling the vehicle, and used his middle finger to see if there was a blockage, which then became trapped by the anti-siphon device. After about an hour, with the consent of the motorist, YFD said an approximate 10” by 10” hole was cut in the vehicle, surrounding the fueling port and the steel fuel neck cut in order to remove the section from the vehicle. The man’s finger was then released, and he did not require additional treatment.
May
- Diane Umphress retires – Diane Umphress, executive director of Amberly’s Place, retired in May. Umphress served as the agency’s executive director since its founding in 1999.
- Ex-Marine sentenced for daughter’s death – Former Marine Jared Cardwell was sentenced to life in prison in the death of his 22-month-old daughter. Because the offense is considered a dangerous crime against a child under the age of 12, Cardwell must serve at least 35 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.
- SLPD Honor Guard skips grad ceremony – The San Luis Police Department Honor Guard declined the invitation to participate in San Luis High School’s 2021 graduation ceremony after it was asked to not carry its flag that bears the “thin blue line” due to an administrative neutrality policy. Since then, the district has addressed the issue publicly, developing a policy for color guard participation.
- Yuma named Arizona’s 2021 Airport of Year – The Arizona Department of Transportation named Yuma International Airport the 2021 Arizona Airport of the Year during the Arizona Airports Association annual spring conference.
- Man gets prison in hit and run case – Eric Thompson, who was charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 68-year-old woman, was sentenced to a year in prison, with credit for 251 days previously served, for leaving the scene of an accident involving a death or injury. He was also ordered to serve six months of intensive probation following his release and pay $1,892 in restitution.
- Alice Byrne gets new principal – After 24 years of serving as Alice Byrne’s principal, Juli Peach retired from her position, an end to a 38-year career in local education. Jacqueline Acedo, former assistant principal for Ron Watson Middle School, now holds the reins.
June
- Kofa High gets new principal – Kofa High School gained a new principal in Steve Anderson, who was previously the assistant principal of athletics at Gila Ridge High School for six years.
- County saga with building on Main Street – The Yuma County Board of Supervisors directed staff to purchase the structure adjacent to the current Administrative Annex, demolish all structures, and construct a new, three-story building on the footprint of the combined site, at an estimated cost of $29 million.
- Somerton approves sewer project to serve west side of city – The Somerton City Council awarded a contract for nearly $2.2 million to Yuma Valley Contractors to build a sewer lift station and install lines serving the area north of Main Street and west of Cesar Chavez Avenue. The project will be the first infrastructure to serve Parkview Commerce Center, a future high school and a future city park. With the city’s growth to the east and south constrained by airport noise zones and agricultural land, Somerton officials foresee future residential and commercial development pushing to the west and northwest.
- City awards design contract for future Fire Station No. 7 – The Yuma City Council awarded a contract for architectural and engineering services for the future Fire Station No. 7 to Perlman Architects of Phoenix. The fire station will be located at the northeast corner of 34th Street and Avenue 8½ E and serve the rapidly growing area of the east mesa. The city identified a need to fast-track the construction of the fire station due to growth in the area and budgeted $350,000 for this portion of the project.
July
- Intense microburst hits Tacna area – An intense microburst hit the Tacna area July 21, with high winds that destroyed roofs, toppled trees and knocked down power lines. Despite the damage, no injuries were reported.
- San Luis administrator leaves – San Luis City Council voted to place Administrator Tadeo De La Hoya on administrative leave while he and the city negotiated the terms of a mutually agreed upon separation. The reason for the separation was not disclosed.
- Charges filed in missing man case – Charges were filed against Jonissa Jones and Erick Chavez for the murder of 31-year-old Derek Runnion, who had been reported missing. Runnion had not been seen since 10:30 p.m. on March 22, when he left his apartment to go meet with someone who was going to fix his car.
- YPG gate guard arrested – Roberto Garcia, a civilian employee at Yuma Proving Ground who worked as a front gate guard, was arrested and charged in connection to sexually abusing three female juveniles. In addition to working at the base, Garcia also resided there.
- Firefighters deployed – City of Yuma firefighters were deployed several times throughout the year to help fight wildfires in California, beginning with the Dixie Fire, which was burning in the area of the Lassen National Forest. Other fires included the Fly Fire in the Quincy area, the Silverado Fire in Orange County, and the Creek Fire near Fresno.
August
- Visit Yuma gets new director – Visit Yuma named Marcus Carney as the new executive director of Visit Yuma, effective Aug. 2. Prior to moving to Yuma, Carney was the tourism manager for Visit Seattle.
- Nurse arrested – Charges were filed against Jose Arias for allegedly sexually assaulting three adult male patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he had worked as a registered nurse. Arias is currently facing multiple prison mandatory offenses that by law must be served consecutively if he is convicted.
- Man arrested in double homicide – When Yuma police responded to the 100 block of South Magnolia Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject they found Trevon Wilhite and the bodies of Tamacia Wilder, 25, and her 2-year-old son Roy Wilder. Wilhite was arrested and later charged with two counts of premeditated first degree murder per domestic violence.
- Bus driver shortage impacts Yuma County schools – Another effect of the pandemic: a bus driver shortage affected Yuma County schools, resulting in delays and double runs where buses end up covering more than one route. Long delays in certifying drivers and struggles in attracting qualified drivers had students seeing delays between 10 minutes and 45 minutes in length.
- Drought impacts East Wetlands – Drought and lack of sufficient water has had a negative impact on the wildlife and native vegetation in the Yuma East Wetlands, threatening multiple endangered species and killing off cottonwood and willow trees which provided birding and recreational habitat in the wetlands. The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and one of the Quechan Tribe’s restoration partners asked the community for help in securing increased Colorado River water flow to the wetlands.
September
- Couple sentenced in mask disturbance – The couple charged in connection to a 2020 disturbance with police following an altercation at a store for not wearing a mask were both sentenced, with Frank Robert Montoya being sentenced to 1-2/2 years in prison with credit for 113 days previously served and Victoria Alexis Parra-Carranza given 36 months of supervised probation.
- School gets top honors – Desert View Academy was one of five Arizona schools and the only one in Yuma to be recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School. National Blue Ribbon School recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups over a span of at least three years.
- Community rallies after garden theft – When Gary A. Knox Elementary’s garden shed was robbed of eight years’ worth of gardening tools, the community took swift action in donating tools, cash and gift cards. Because of this, the school’s plans to plant seasonal items that week continued uninterrupted.
- Stray pig now living high on the hog – A stray pig that was found in July wandering around the parking lot of the Walmart in the City of San Luis has found a new home. According to Eric Powers, who adopted the pig, Hamlet now lives at a home in the county with two dogs and a desert tortoise. Powers saw the article about the lost pig in the Sun, and fostered the pig until the adoption was complete.
October
- Yuma doctor dies in plane crash – Yuma cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das was killed Oct. 11 when his small plane crashed into a densely populated San Diego suburb. One person on the ground was also killed, and two others were injured.
- Retired Marine thwarts armed robbery attempt – Marine Corps veteran and Yuma Proving Ground employee James Kilcer stopped an armed robbery attempt at the Chevron, located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road, by getting the gun away from the robber and detaining him on the ground until deputies arrived on scene. A few days later the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office presented him with a Citizen’s Valor Award, which is the highest honor for community members.
- Former teacher sentenced – Former Yuma High School teacher David Robert Hannah was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison with credit for 181 days previously served for luring a minor for sexual exploitation. In addition to having to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, Hannah was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation for attempted sexual conduct with a minor. The term of probation will begin upon Hannah’s release from prison.
- Man gets prison in murder case – A former corrections officer at the state prison in San Luis, Issac Abraham Rivera was sentenced to 25 years in prison with credit for 704 days previously served for second-degree murder per domestic violence for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Leticia Martinez in Somerton. He was also given an additional five years in prison for attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence, which is to be served consecutively. Rivera pled guilty to the offenses in a plea bargain.
- Census results miss expected numbers – Convinced that the populations of Yuma County and its communities were significantly undercounted in the 2020 census, the supervisors gave staff the go-ahead to lead challenge efforts together with local municipalities and congressional offices.
November
- Paul Gosar censored over violent cartoon – The U.S. House of Representatives voted to censure Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. Gosar is one of Yuma County’s elected representatives.
- City nabs federal funds for Hotel Del Sol renovations – The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Yuma a $10.6 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant for the development of a downtown multimodal transportation center. The city’s longtime plan has been to turn the vacant Hotel Del Sol, 200 E. 3rd St., into a transit hub that serves several modes of transportation.
- Aris retires – A 10-year-old Belgian Malinois named Aris, who had been with the Yuma Sector Border Patrol since 2018, officially retired. Arias, along with his human partner, received the National Top Dog Award for most fentanyl seizures in the Border Patrol’s second quarter of 2020, having taken more than $6 million worth of the drug off the streets. He is also credited with seizing more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine during his career.
- County drops speed limit on 44th Street – Following a fatality, Yuma County has reduced the speed limit on 44th Street between Foothills Boulevard and Ironwood Drive. The speed limit, previously posted at 35 miles per hour, is now 30 mph.
- Man charged in double homicide – Two counts of first degree murder were among the charges filed against Francisco Dominguez in the fatal shootings of 43-year-old Pedro Aguayo Ramos and 38-year-old Christian Gonzalez. This was the second double-homicide of the year in Yuma.
- Bank robbery suspect arrested – Yuma police arrested Somerton resident Victor Zavala for allegedly robbing the Washington Federal Bank, 100 E. 32nd St. More than $3,000 was taken during the bank robbery and the money was never recovered. Zavala was taken into custody after an off-duty officer spotted a suspicious vehicle that had driven around the bank multiple times. The same bank was also robbed in September.
- Curley Culp dies – NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp died Nov. 27 from complications from pancreatic cancer. Culp was a 1964 graduate of Yuma High School who went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Oilers.
- Charlene Fernandez resigns – After an appointment from President Joe Biden, Arizona Rep. Charlene Fernandez stepped down from her role representing Legislative District 4. Fernandez will serve as state director of the USDA Rural Development.
- Bobby Brooks passes away – Longtime Yuma businessman Bobby Brooks passed away at the age of 82. He was a former city council member and owner of Yuma’s iconic Brownie’s Café.
- STEDY superintendent resigns – The Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma’s superintendent, Kevin Imes, resigned from his position and went on administrative leave with pay for the remainder of his contract term ending in June 2022. Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree has taken on the position of interim superintendent.
December
- County pushes for broadband interconnectivity – Yuma County declared broadband its top priority for use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Amongst protest from other vendors, the supervisors, in a split 3-2 vote, directed staff to negotiate a contract with ALLO Communications for the design and build of a county-owned broadband middle-mile fiber backbone network connecting local internet carriers to major networks.
- Yuma County joins Build Back Better Challenge – Yuma County has accepted an invitation by Tucson to join in a regional application for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge and to create the Southern Arizona Coalition for Climate Adaptation and Resilience. The purpose is to drive sustainable agriculture, preserve water resources and develop clean energy.
- 24-hour crossings resume in San Luis – The City of San Luis announced the reopening of the late-night border crossing to Mexico, with the resumption of 24-hour operations at the port of entry in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son. As a measure to contain COVID-19 infections, the Mexican government in April 2020 ordered the partial closure of the border, suspending the crossings of vehicles and people into Mexico from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- County moves ahead with plans for Health Department – The Yuma County Board of Supervisors have settled on a plan for the Health Department, located at 2200 W. 28th St., which is in critical need of more space. The supervisors decided to move forward with an option that combines a remodel and expansion of the existing facilities with construction of a new building attached by a shared lobby. This option, anticipated to cost nearly $17 million, would help the department meet current space requirements and future growth.
Ongoing
- Redistricting process impacts Yuma County – Members of the Independent Redistricting Commission proposed congressional maps that would separate the largely non-Hispanic areas of Yuma from the rest of the city. The commission held public hearings to introduce initial maps, with satellite locations in Yuma and San Luis. Locally, Yuma County formed a 13-member Redistricting Advisory Commission charged with redrawing boundary lines for the supervisorial and justice of the peace districts and presenting the plans to the supervisors.
- Downtown parking fires up downtown business owners – Yuma changed the zoning code to allow multi-use mixed development in the Old Town Zoning District, without requiring onsite parking for properties located within the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1. Some downtown business owners voiced concerns with allowing residential development without parking. In addition, the city announced a parking limit of two hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for 2nd Street between 2nd Avenue and Gila Street; Court Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue; and 3rd Street between Madison Avenue and Gila Street.