These stories might not have cracked the top 10, but they still had an impact in Yuma County in 2022.
Election 2022 – In 2022, Yuma voters reelected Doug Nicholls as mayor and political newcomers Art Morales and Carol Smith and incumbent Gary Knight to fill three open seats in the City Council. In addition, a majority of Yuma voters supported two propositions: Proposition 416, an update to the Yuma 2022 General Plan, and Proposition 417, which renewed Yuma’s 2% hospitality tax.
Yuma focuses on parks rehabilitation – Yuma parks started to see significant upgrades, including new playground flooring for the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Park, known as Castle Park, athletic field lighting for Kennedy Park, a rink dasher board system for the Kennedy inline hockey rink and four pickleball courts at the Ray Kroc Complex. Some of the upgrades were funded with pandemic relief funds. The Yuma Parks and Recreation Department also partnered with the Liggett family to bring wheelchair inclusive playground equipment to Castle Park through the Inclusive Play Project.
Yuma works on police force – Almost all of the rank jobs in the Yuma police and fire departments were found to be below the market midpoint when compared to other cities that are known to lure away local public safety employees. In response, the council approved a public safety step pay plan that will cost $2 million a year. Officials believe that this pay adjustment will make the city’s police and fire department more competitive when recruiting employees. And they also hope keeping step increases will convince current employees to stay.
Inflation hits Yuma, Yuma County – Both the county and city felt the impact of inflation. Costs increased for food, natural gas, gasoline, electricity and new vehicles, which led to issues related to supply chains and the availability of materials and labor and growing construction budgets. Expenses were higher than last year, particularly in the area of fuel. Nevertheless, both the county and the city continued to do well when it came to collecting revenues because consumers were still spending.
YRMC, Board work to resolve differences – Putting aside their dispute, the Hospital District Board approved $70 million worth of “crucial” facility improvements for Yuma Regional Medical Center. The district board members gave a thumbs up to a hospital laboratory expansion and modernization, a new MRI with supporting infrastructure and expansion and relocation of the sterile processing and delivery area.
Council mulls plans for Kennedy Skate Park – The Yuma City Council took a first look at the conceptual plans for a “redesigned and reimagined” Kennedy Skate Park located at 23rd Street and Kennedy Lane. If built according to the plans, this park would be one of the largest skate parks in Arizona.
Board OKs broadband project – After identifying high-speed broadband service as its highest priority for the county’s allocation of federal pandemic funds, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors committed $20.7 million, one half of its $41 million allocation, to the countywide broadband backbone network. The supervisors selected ALLO to design and construct 140 miles of the middle-mile network.
County adopts bikeways master plan – At the urging of bicycle enthusiasts, the county supervisors in February adopted the 2021 Yuma County Bikeways Master Plan developed by a task force consisting of county staff members, municipal representatives, Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization, Yuma County Water Users Association, a community volunteer, and members of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition. The planning tool provides guidelines, goals and potential projects for developing bicycle facilities.
County juggling millions of dollars in new grants – Yuma County was inundated with grants worth several millions of dollars, including federal pandemic relief funds, and expected many more grants to come in. To help ease the situation, the supervisors authorized the creation of a new full-time position to help manage grant funds.
Future East Mesa park grows to 60 acres – Following public input, Yuma increased the size of the future East Mesa Community Park from 10 acres to 60 acres. The new park will be located on city-owned property at Avenue 6E and 36th Street.
Yuma City Council adopts updated general plan – The council unanimously approved a resolution adopting the 2022 Yuma General Plan. The 262-page document, a comprehensive, long-range guide for future development, is updated every 10 years, with voters approving the final update. The update reflects current demographics, built and natural environments, development changes and updated projections of future community needs.
Department of Homeland Security secretary travels to Yuma – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was in Yuma in January to tour the border. In addition to receiving an operational briefing of frontline operations and meeting with local leaders to discuss border issues he also got a first-hand look at the Morelos Dam, the Levee Road, the Colorado River and the Imperial Sand Dunes.
Yuma gets new fire chief – In August, the City of Yuma officially promoted Acting Chief Dustin “Dusty” Fields to chief of the Yuma Fire Department. Fields, who has been with YFD for 28 years, replaced Steve Irr, who retired earlier this year following nearly 36 years with the city. He is a second-generation YFD firefighter. His father, John R. Fields, retired as a Battalion Chief in 1996 after 28 years of service.
MCAS Yuma gets updated Iwo Jima Memorial – The Iwo Jima Memorial that has stood adjacent to the main gates at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for the past 57 years was upgraded and relocated in February as part of a project developed by the Navy League of the United States (NLUS), Yuma Council.
New chow hall officially open at MCAS Yuma – The Marines and sailors assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma began eating all of their meals at a brand-new chow hall that officially opened in February. Built at a cost of $369 million, the new facility accommodates up to 725 personnel and is nearly double the size of the old one. The old mess hall was built in 1960 and was the oldest in the Marine Corps, serving an average of between 700,000 to a million meals a year.
Marine Attack Squadron 214 transitions to F-35B – Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, also known as the Black Sheep, became the last of the four squadrons assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma to be converted from AV-8B Harriers to the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter II during a redesignation ceremony in March.
Pima County’s problem dog fits right in at YPD – The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a request in August to donate a Belgian Malinois named Messi, which had been deemed “unusable,” to the Yuma Police Department. Despite having previously bitten handlers four times, officer Zachery Miner of the YPD canine unit says Messi is doing well and he is pleased with the dog’s performance.
Cain Velasquez arrested – Former Yuma resident and two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was arrested in March and charged with attempted murder following a shooting in California of a man he claims molested his son. He is currently out of custody after posting a $1 million bail.
YPD shoots, kills man armed with machete – In May, 34-year-old Felipe De Jesus Herrera Jr. was shot and killed by Yuma police after he charged an officer while wielding a machete. The incident happened in the 900 block of South 5th Avenue when officers responded to a report of a burglary.
New state-run home for veterans opens in Yuma – The new Arizona State Veteran Home – Yuma opened its doors in October and is actively accepting residents. The 80-bed facility, which is one of four in the state, is located at 6051 E. 34th St. and consists of four unique neighborhood buildings, each with 20 private rooms, that connect to a community center.
Cocopah Tribe reelects Sherry Cordova as chair – Members of the Cocopah Indian Tribe reelected Sherry Cordova as chairwoman in the July 8 election. She was challenged by current vice chairwoman Rosa Long.
Quechan Housing Authority to rehab 26 homes – The Quechan Housing Authority was awarded its third Low Income Housing Tax Credit by the state of California. The $11.1 million development went to increase the quality of housing for 26 single-family homes on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation.
Yuma County school superintendent resigns to become STEDY superintendent – Then-Yuma Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree resigned from his position in February 2022 to become the new superintendent of the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma. Tom Hurt was ultimately appointed to the position in May and was elected to continue the role in November.
YUHSD announces Somerton High mascot – After various surveys, the community voted on the future Somerton High School’s mascot. The decision resulted in the Somerton Toros and the school colors of copper and navy blue.
Forks up for Yuma – Arizona Western College cut the ribbon for its ASU Local space in March. As Arizona State University’s third such space, the partnership combines in-person programming and personalized support with online coursework to enable students to pursue bachelor’s degrees locally.
Yuma Catholic High School sees record number of students graduating with associate’s degrees – Over a third of Yuma Catholic High School’s Class of 2022 graduated with an associate’s degree from Arizona Western College. Through its partnership with AWC over the previous 19 years, Yuma Catholic has been able to offer all the courses necessary to get an associate’s of art (A.A.) or associate’s of science (A.S.) degree without leaving campus.
Safety top of mind at Yuma schools – After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Yuma County schools discussed the security measures currently in place to protect students. From school resource officers and security guards to electronic lockdown systems and perimeter fencing, Yuma’s schools continue to prioritize partnerships and funding for school safety.
Mohawk Valley kicks off renovation project – With the help of a $1.5 million bond, as well as nearly $5 million from the state facilities board and other funds, Mohawk Valley School kicked off a renovation project in June that will make the school seem like new. Windows, walls, doors, ceilings, floors, roofs, exterior walls and bathrooms will be renovated, the kitchen and cafeteria will undergo repairs and technology will be upgraded.
Community rallies in search of stolen dog – A white labrador retriever known as Boo went missing after the vehicle he was sitting inside of was stolen from a Circle K gas station in mid-July. The community responded with helping the owner look for Boo across the state and into Mexico. After four months, Boo was finally found and reunited with his owner.
Teen pregnancy on decline in Yuma County – The Yuma County Public Health Services District reported that from 2005 to 2019, the number of pregnancies in females ages 10 to 19 in Yuma County has decreased by 54%. Local health professionals credited the change to increased education and access to healthcare.
Keeping kids in school – The Yuma Union High School District reported that since 2012, it’s been outperforming the state in regards to low dropout rates. Where the state average for 2021-2022 was 5.41%, YUHSD’s average is down to 2.85%. Vista High School specifically celebrated dropping its rate from 23.24% in 2020-2021 to 5.77% in 2021-2022.
Yuma school districts facing challenges with transportation – The Yuma Schools Transportation Consortium between Yuma School District One and the Yuma Union High School District reported that a shortage of bus drivers persists amidst a rise in student numbers. In September, the consortium was seeking to hire about 20-25 drivers. The shortage has created challenges with bus run times, space inside buses and transportation for field and athletic trips.
YUHSD superintendent to retire in 2023 – Yuma Union High School District Superintendent Gina Thompson announced her retirement, which will take effect June 2, 2023. In October, the district announced that it entered negotiations with Tim Brienza to assume her position.
Voters choose names for new Somerton district schools – The Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board overruled an online vote in naming a new school in Somerton the Bravie T. Soto Elementary School, in honor of a Cocopah tribal member killed while serving in the Army in the Vietnam War. Participants in the online vote chose Champion Valley as the name for the school under construction near Main Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue. But the board, by a split vote, sided with residents who favored honoring Soto. The board, however, accepted the name favored by the online voters for a second school the district is building in San Luis, Sun Valley Elementary School.
San Luis works to expand Cesar Chavez Boulevard – The Arizona Legislature in 2022 appropriated $33 million for the widening of Cesar Chavez Boulevard in San Luis, Ariz., from two to four lanes. One of the city’s two main roadways, the road links with state Route 195, providing a new route between San Luis and Yuma.
Homicides surge in San Luis Rio Colorado – Homicide numbers soared to record levels in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., in 2022 as rival drug trafficking cartels and other criminal organizations fought for control of illicit markets in the border city next to Yuma County.
Somerton protests Census results – Somerton in 2022 asked the Census Bureau to revise the number of housing units counted in the city in the 2020 Census. Somerton officials say both the number of homes and residents were undercounted. The number of dwellings and residents recorded in a Census determines a city’s share of federal and state funding.
Somerton opens skate park – In May, Somerton opened a skate park in the city’s Joe Muñoz Park. Built at a cost of $239,000, the skate park incorporated the features suggested by skateboard enthusiasts and other residents in a series of meetings.
Somerton sees departure of high-ranking employees – Somerton saw an exodus of its high-ranking officials in the latter half of 2022, starting with the retirements of City Administrator Jerry Cabrera and Fire Chief Paul DeAnda. Also leaving were Public Works Director Samuel Palacios, Parks and Recreation Director Jesus Meza, Finance Director Czarina Gallegos and City Attorney Jorge Lozano. Louie Gallegos and Angelica Roldan have since been named respectively to the positions of city administrator and parks and recreation director.
County, ADOT to make road safety improvements near Somerton – Yuma County and the Arizona Department of Transportation joined in a project in 2022 to cut rumble strips along the center lines of County 19th Street and Avenue G. Rumble strips are a series of horizontal grooves that cause a vibrating noise in a car when crossed by a tire. The strips are aimed at reducing the incidence of collisions along the two roadways.
San Luis OKs road project to ease congestion – The San Luis City Council approved an agreement under which the Arizona Department of Transportation will oversee a federally funded project to pave County 24th Street between 10th Avenue and Avenue F½. The project opens a second road linking the rapidly growing city’s east and west sides, easing traffic congestion on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
Somerton residents to see increases in city, school taxes – Somerton residents and businesses are paying higher property taxes to the city and to the Somerton Elementary School District this year. In July the city increased its primary property tax levy by $35,367 to cover the cost of several public works projects, while the district increased its primary property tax rate from $2,32 to $2,81 to pay for access roads to two schools under construction.
Somerton mayor, council salaries to go up – Somerton approved overall 25% pay raises for its mayor and city council members, starting in their new terms that began in November. The mayor now receives $850 a month, while each council member gets $750 a month.
Contractor selected for San Luis port of entry expansion – A Phoenix firm has been selected to oversee the expansion and modernization of the San Luis I Port of Entry, a project long sought by San Luis and Yuma County officials to reduce wait times to cross the border from Mexico. The U.S. General Service Administration awarded a $228.1 million to Hensel Phelps Construction Co. to oversee the expansion and modernization of the San Luis I Port of Entry in San Luis, Ariz. The project, slated to begin in 2024, includes increasing the number of lanes for privately owned vehicles coming from Mexico from eight to 16 and the number of pedestrian lanes at the crossing from 10 to 14.
Somerton raises trash collection rate – The Somerton City Council in October approved an increase in the trash collection rate charged residents. Effective in January, the rate increases to $17.64 per month. It is the first in a series of increases planned to take effect over the next nine years to make the city’s trash collection service financially self-sufficient.
Somerton district gets $2.37 million grant for electric buses – The Somerton Elementary School District received a $2,37 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to cover half the cost of six electric school buses that could begin transporting students between home and class as soon as early 2024. The district will be responsible for the other half of the cost of the buses.
County administrator retires, replacement named – County Administrator Susan Thorpe retired, effective June 7, after more than six years at working for Yuma County. Deputy County Administrator Ian McGaughey was named her replacement.
St. Vincent de Paul Society reopens food pantry – Immaculate Conception’s food pantry got a new home this year, at 1487 W. 4th St. The goal is to feed those in need, through the support of donations and community volunteers. The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. every other Wednesday.
Yuma native scores film – Yuma native Tim Jones composed the score for “Waterman,” a documentary five-time Olympic medalist and father of modern surfing, Duke Paoa Kahanamoku. The film hit the big screen in Yuma in April with a special week of showings.
Salvation Army breaks ground on new corps community center – In May, the Salvation Army started work on the new community center, which officials call a “place of hope.” The intention is to help people who are struggling, whether it’s financially, spiritually, or with their health. Officials hope the new facility will be open within the year.
Robert “Bob” McLendon dies at age 85 – Bob McLendon died in March at 85. He served for nine years in the Arizona House of Representatives, then served on the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, and on the Arizona Board of Regents as the first rural representative. He was a longtime educator at Yuma High School, a former YHS basketball coach, and a past Yuma Sun Citizen of the Year.
UArizona develops chemical-free weed sprayer – The University of Arizona in Yuma is working on a new way to kill soil pathogens and seeds, injecting steam into the soil instead of using herbicides or fungicides. The new process is promising, and researchers are working on funding to continue forward.
Affordable housing an issue in Yuma County – The Yuma Sun partnered with the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma (ACF), Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy, Arizona Republic, KAWC and NexGen Yuma to present Maxed Out: The Story of Affordable Housing in Yuma in April, addressing the challenges and opportunities on affordable housing.
Honoring the ‘Gentle Giant’ – Yuma High School renamed Doan Field after Curley Culp, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2021. Culp was a star wrestler and football player at Yuma High from 1960-64, and went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs, earning a ring in Super Bowl IV. He later played for the Houston Oilers and the Detroit Lions, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.