Green clothing, twirling ribbons in the air, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and other hits playing loudly through speakers and most importantly, a sea of excited youngsters.
These were the sights and sounds on the front lawn of Mary A. Otondo Elementary School on Thursday morning. Although the green may imply a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the occasion was even more special: Mary A. Otondo was gathered to celebrate its recognition as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School.
Otondo joins Castle Dome Middle School, G.W. Carver Elementary and O.C. Johnson Elementary as the only schools in Yuma County to bear the distinction. Even though the announcement was originally made in August 2021, the celebration was postponed due to COVID-19.
However, the wait was worth it. Toy company Hasbro caught wind of the news, and awarded Otondo a $5,000 grant to pay for a proper celebration and on top of that, each Otondo student was given a free toy.
Joining in their celebration were students from neighboring Castle Dome Middle School, who walked with teachers to cheer for the unfurling of the Special Olympics banner.
Addressing the crowd of students and district faculty and staff, Principal Ashley Fox explained that the recognition is all about inclusion.
“When someone asks me about inclusion – we’ve had a camera crew on campus all week – and they ask me, what is inclusion and why work so hard to provide it? The answer is really quite simple,” Fox said. “Inclusion is providing general education experiences for students who may otherwise have been excluded. Being included is something that all individuals deserve.
“And I would ask the question back, why not? Why not provide our students with an opportunity to interact with general education peers? Why not provide our students with an opportunity to learn respect and acceptance of others who may not look or act like they do?”
Inclusion is at the heart of Special Olympics. Per the organization, Unified Champion Schools are those that promote inclusion and collaboration and demonstrate that they can meet 10 national standards. These 10 standards are categorized into four areas: Special Olympics Unified Sports and Young Athletes, Inclusive Youth Leadership, Whole-School Engagement and Sustainability.
A school that meets the 10 standards is one where students with and without disabilities train and compete in sports together, students engage in leadership, inclusion is taught throughout the entire school and plans are in place to ensure the standards continue to be met in the future.
The idea for Unified Sports in the region began with a parent, Lisa Ball. Advocating for change alongside her son, Ryan, she shared that their lives changed nearly 10 years ago. The work started when he was in kindergarten, but by the time he was in second grade, Ball was determined to see the idea come to fruition.
“I do remember approaching Ms. Jones, Ryan’s second-grade teacher, and saying we will do Unified Sports at Otondo,” she said. “She could have smacked me for being so bossy, but she was so supportive. And she brought on [Amanda] Evans, who is a dear friend of mine, and the rest is history.”
Ball has also been the river area director at Special Olympics Arizona for nearly 10 years now and she stated that it’s been amazing to see students embrace all athletes for their abilities and their superpowers.
Amanda Evans, fifth-grade teacher and events coordinator for Special Olympics at Otondo, further explained that the school became a Unified School seven years ago but the difference now is that it qualified to become Unified Champion School in 2021.
“Otondo put a team together of special needs students with gen ed students, partnered them up, practicing the events and attending these track meets or soccer meets – things like that – and just playing, having fun,” Evans said. “So we started out seven years ago and from there, we went into other programs … Special Olympics offers a wide variety of programs, but at every school’s needs for every age, every subject: music – there’s ukuleles that we’re gonna start up – and unified art.
“So Otondo over the years just adopted one program after another and just building the special Olympics curriculum into our school has allowed us to apply and qualify as a banner champion school.”
Evans shared that since the start of Unified Sports, she’s observed a net positive change in students. In her view, shifting to a system that teaches equality and reinforces positive behaviors has made a huge difference in teaching inclusion.
“When the kids come in the beginning of the year, they wanna be part of the Special Olympics team,” Evans said. “So they always seek me out in the hallway, saying, ‘Ms. Evans put me on, on the team, put me on the team!’ and they wanna be a part of it.
“They see their partners in the hallways and there’s just no difference. I mean, everybody’s just accepting of everybody. When you come to this campus, you cannot tell where the difference is in students’ abilities. Everyone is just equal and everyone brings so much to the table that once put together, we have an amazing school.”
After the banner of recognition was presented, the students were enthusiastic in yelling out, “Mary A. Otondo Elementary School is a Unified Champion National Banner School.” All throughout the lawn, confetti poppers had been released and cheering continued at the conclusion of a very joyous gathering.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.