When students return to Mary A. Otondo Elementary School for hybrid learning this fall, they’ll find a new-but-familiar face in the principal’s office. Held for 10 years by now-retired Principal Chris Clayton, the position now belongs to Ashley Fox, who served as the school’s assistant principal last year.
Bringing with her a decade of experience, Fox is no stranger to the job description of an administrator. Starting out as a kindergarten teacher at AmeriSchools Academy, she quickly “jumped in” to serving as the south campus’ principal for three years before transitioning to assistant principal at Fourth Avenue Junior High School and then, a year later, to Otondo.
As she succeeds Clayton, who happened to be her sixth-grade teacher at James B. Rolle Elementary School, Fox feels “set up for success” thanks to his guidance last year. As she takes on Clayton’s title and responsibilities, Fox aims to amplify Otondo’s strengths and successes and build on them further, while identifying additional opportunities for growth.
“Otondo’s been a great school for several years,” she said. “Mr. Clayton has done amazing things with Otondo in the past, and I would like to showcase what we’re already doing here. We’ve got several extracurricular activities (and) we are always performing at the top, citywide, academically. I think it’s time to highlight those things.”
Leading a school serving 800 students, Fox said it’s important to her to keep relationship-building at the front of what she does, especially now as the COVID-19 pandemic has made some alterations to the way that’s traditionally been done.
“We’re one of the largest elementary schools in Yuma County, and I think it’s important that even though we are large, we continue to focus on that individual student,” she said. “I think it’s important for the students to feel supported socially, emotionally and academically. That’s something that we’re going to put at the forefront this year. With remote learning, it’s even more important to make that connection with students when we don’t have them face-to-face here on campus.”
For families, Fox said she maintains a flexible, open line of communication.
“Although we may have 800 students, to a family, that is their child and that is their priority,” she said. “I’m a parent myself, and I understand that and respect that. I always try to remember that even though I may be thinking about what I need to do for 800 kids and 50 staff members, this parent is concerned about their child’s well-being, and I try to give them ample time to voice their questions and concerns and leave knowing that we truly understand the capacity of the responsibility that we’re given.”
Speaking of staff, Otondo has a diverse one this year, ranging from seasoned educators with extensive experience to first-time teachers. From Fox’s perspective, supporting and building relationships with her entire team of teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff is just as vital as doing so with students and families.
“We have a wide array of experience, and I think it’s really important to identify the areas that our teachers can shine and become leaders from within,” said Fox. “Mr. Clayton did a great job of bringing in and retaining a highly effective staff, and then supporting them so that they were able to shine here at Otondo and reflect that into our student performance. He supported teachers in such a way that they don’t want to leave. They love Otondo, this is like their second home, and that’s something I definitely want to continue.”
According to Fox, there’s value in learning from one another, and she aims to facilitate and nurture that among Otondo’s staff.
“We always say that students learn best from each other, and I think oftentimes that’s the same for our teachers,” Fox said. “Giving them a lot of collaboration time, giving them as much support as they could possibly need, especially at this time with everything changing so frequently and so many unknowns across the board – it’s important to be there to support their questions and ease some of their stresses as much as I possibly can.”
Having been in the classroom herself once upon a time, Fox has the advantage of personally understanding some of the things her teachers might deal with.
“When you’ve been in the teacher’s shoes, you can better understand some of their questions and concerns,” she said. “I’m better able to support them because I have firsthand experience with a lot of the things that they’re going through – obviously with this year being different with the changes that are out of many of our hands.”
And although she started college looking at a career in the medical field, Fox said education is the place for her.
“I don’t see myself doing anything else,” she said. “This is where I’ll be for as long as I possibly can. It’s going to be a great year.”