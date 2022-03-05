Readers, technical difficulties are continuing for our e-Edition and our Yuma Sun app.
On Thursday, PressReader, one of the Yuma Sun’s service providers, experienced a global network outage, which unfortunately impacted both the Yuma Sun and our readers.
PressReader is the service provider for both the Yuma Sun’s e-edition on YumaSun.com and our app – a service the company provides to thousands of newspapers around the world.
As of presstime Thursday night, the issue appeared to be resolved.
However, all readers can currently access are editions prior to March 3 of the Yuma Sun, which is frustrating, both for you and us.
Work is continuing on PressReader's side to get the products functioning again.
In the meantime, we've found a temporary solution to get the full PDF pages available to you. At the very top of YumaSun.com, there is a link to the e-Edition.
Next to that is a link that says "e-Editions Mar 3+" - if you click on that link, you'll find each edition of the Yuma Sun, from March 3 forward.
Our local stories are available on YumaSun.com, which is not impacted by this outage.
Readers, we apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your patience!