Learning happens everywhere – a pre-pandemic philosophy adopted by Gowan Science Academy (GSA) that’s proven itself repeatedly since March of last year, when COVID-19 turned the world of education on its axis with school closures and remote learning.
In the spirit of further breaking the mold of traditional classrooms, a $115,000 innovation grant from A for Arizona will allow the school to build an outdoor learning hub. Designed to be a three-sided structure that “feels classroom-like in open outdoor air,” the space will boast picnic-style tables clustered in “work pods” to accommodate 30 or so students at a time.
The plans also include extending electricity and wireless internet from the school building at 1020 S. Avenue C so that “kids can do everything they would possibly do in a classroom outside in the open, beautiful air,” according to GSA Principal Jamie Haines.
“We’re incredibly excited about it,” she said. “Our school closure was the inspiration to start this, because it’s really safe to be outside where there’s open air and kids aren’t bringing germs into a small, contained classroom. In Yuma we’re really fortunate that we have two full school quarters that are beautiful; October through March is absolutely beautiful outside, and there’s research that supports that kids learn and retain information better outside because of the open air versus being stuck in a stagnant classroom.”
Having spent the bulk of the last 10 months in a remote learning format, Haines – along with principals across Yuma County – noticed a troubling uptick in learners’ social and emotional disconnection paired with a decline in student engagement. By reimagining what a regular school day looks like, the outdoor learning hub, Haines hopes, will serve as a remedy.
“I think every school across our county is trying their best to look for ways to keep students engaged, especially because they’ve been in remote learning for such an extended period of time,” she said. “As adults, having to get on a Zoom meeting every day for work is exhausting and taxing, and I think our students are feeling that way, too. Teachers are working so incredibly hard that we are lucky to keep engagement at a good level; however, that being said, it’s tricky and it’s hard and we’ve had to adjust to ensure our kids are feeling there’s excitement happening even through their iPad screen.”
According to Haines, the space will be incredibly versatile for young learners, allowing for messier hands-on activities like science labs or calm-and-collected literature lessons; whichever ways students want to create, experiment and learn, the outdoor learning hub can serve as the catalyst.
“We know that students are very active; we know that we have to constantly be changing the tools and the scenery to keep them engaged,” she said. “I think any time that we can offer something new and different from the regular four walls of a classroom, we are going to increase our student engagement. That’s really the hope for this. I’m very fortunate to lead a school with the most incredibly creative teachers, so I know they will utilize this space in such a fun, creative way to make learning meaningful. It just offers a new take on what a school and a classroom can look and feel like.”
The space isn’t meant to be exclusively for Gowan students, though; as a public learning hub, families not affiliated with the school or even its parent Crane School District can utilize the space after school hours or on weekends for additional learning opportunities.
“Connecting with our community has been a big part of our mission at Gowan, and we want to be a community school – not a silo where we only serve our students,” Haines said. “We really want to be part of the bigger community that we are so fortunate to belong to.”
While the project is still in the design phase, it is targeted for completion by the end of the current school year, with the hope of adding onto it as the years go by and more innovative ideas crop up.
“Learning happens everywhere, it doesn’t happen only within a classroom; I think COVID has taught us that more than anything,” Haines said. “We hope regardless of whether we’re back to in-person learning that students will be able to utilize it before the end of the school year. I know it will make some teachers feel comfortable knowing they have an option to go outside and teach. It’s going to be an added benefit for comfortability, regardless of whether it’s families or teachers, just knowing there’s an outside area that’s set up and ready for them to teach.”