Over protests from two residents, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday certified the Nov. 8 general election results.
Two local political activists requested that the supervisors put off canvassing the results until Nov. 28 to give officials time to investigate alleged cases of voting “anomalies.”
However, the supervisors noted that certifying the election results allows voters to challenge the results in court.
The Yuma County general election had a 45% voter turnout, which is about average for the midterm general election, with 80% casting their vote via early ballot.
The county had the same eight vote centers as the primary election earlier this year.
“We plan to maintain those same eight locations moving forward so that we can provide consistency for voting for our community,” Tiffany Anderson, elections director, said.
After every election, staff reviews the election to see how it could improve the process. In this case, some voters had trouble finding the voting location on the campus of Arizona Western College. In response, staff increased signage with specific directions pointing to the location.
Some voting locations experienced lines due to some voters voting their entire double-sided 19-inch ballot. “Some of our voters had up to 13 propositions or questions that they had to consider on this ballot,” Anderson noted.
To reduce lines, staff set up additional tables for voters to mark their paper ballots, as well as sent out several ballot marking devices to other locations before the evening rush.
Election Services passed both of the pre-election logic and accuracy tests, which test the accuracy of tabulators.
In addition, the county had the official hand count on Nov. 12, with 2,400 ballots randomly drawn, including early ballot batches and ballots from the Somerton Community Center and Yuma Civic Center. All three Yuma County political parties participated in the hand count.
The four randomly drawn races were state treasurer, Proposition 209, the US representative in Congress District 7 race and the state senator District 23.
“I’m very pleased to report that our hand count had a 100% accuracy to our tabulated results,” Anderson said.
VOTING ‘ANOMALIES’
San Luis residents Gary Snyder and David Lara alleged voting “anomalies” and urged the supervisors to delay certifying of the election results. Snyder said that more than 37 individuals reported receiving double and triple ballots or ballots for the August primary election in mid-October. They showed two samples to the supervisors.
Anderson and Sarah Howard, voter services coordinator, examined the samples provided by Snyder and noted that a code identified them as ballots for two separate elections, the primary and general.
“As much as we try to be as efficient and as effective as possible, we don’t have control over the post office. We send ballots out for the election in the timeframe that’s required by our office. Sometimes voters don’t receive that ballot. And if that’s the case, they contact our office, which is the case of this example right here of Ms. Hurtado,” Anderson said.
“What may have happened in this instance is someone could have been on the Active Early Voting List, called our office and said, ‘Hi, I haven’t received my ballot yet. I’m worried it’s not here. Can you please send me another one?’ This is where Sarah’s staff goes into the voter information database, cancels the first one on our side. So if both of these were to come back, we would know that only one was valid because the first one was canceled …
Chairman Tony Reyes reiterated that due to the safeguards in place, “you don’t get to vote twice in Yuma County.”
He added: “The fact that a person gets two ballots, basically the same day is more of a post office issue than an election issue.”
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines asked whether staff had detected double voting in this election. Anderson pointed to the Rejected Ballots report, which shows 221 provisional ballots were rejected, 17 due to an insufficient or illegible ballot, 7 for not being eligible, four for having already voted, 133 for not being registered and 57 for other reasons.
In addition, 145 early ballots were rejected, which included eight empty envelopes, 60 that were not signed, one that did not include the affidavit, 63 that had a different signature, two that voted twice, three that were rejected at the voters’ request and eight for other reasons.
Anderson explained that if someone votes the early ballot and then walks into a vote center on Election Day and attempts to vote again, staff is legally not allowed to turn them away. They are directed to the provisional table where they vote with a provisional ballot. Staff will then look at the provisional ballot and determine that the voter has already voted and will reject the ballot.
Following the election, usually in December or January, Elections Services gathers information on potential voter fraud cases and turns them over to the County Attorney’s Office for potential investigation.
“We’re not an investigator. We try to pull together all of the facts as we know them and turn them over to someone who can actually look into them,” Anderson said.
Noting that the total county rejection ballot rate is a “very minute percentage,” Reyes said, “So for us to delay the canvassing on something that may take an investigation that may take up to a month, it seems unreasonable.”
“It’s worth the time,” Lara noted, saying that one of the alleged voting fraud cases will “expose” a “well-orchestrated machine.”
The supervisors were not convinced.
“If we waited until Nov. 28 for something that may or may not happen, we’ll be disenfranchising everybody else that needs to make a decision,” Reyes said.
Anderson reiterated that candidates or electors have up to five days after the election results are certified to challenge them in court and that legal cases can take years to resolve.
Lines agreed. “The request for the 28th really won’t accomplish anything and any elector is not going to have the opportunity to file or make a complaint unless the election is certified. And so there is no mechanism for them to move forward unless we certify the election, from what I understand,” Lines said, adding that he had contacted Sheriff Leon Wilmot during the discussion. “The sheriff doesn’t anticipate doing something by next Monday, and he would refer to the (state attorney general’s) office for prosecution.”
Following certification, the county will transmit its election canvas to the Secretary of State’s office, which will compile all the counties’ certified results for the Dec. 5 statewide certification.