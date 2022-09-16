The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for lane restrictions on Highway 95 in Yuma beginning next week.
The following restrictions will begin at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20:
Delays are likely, so travelers should allow extra travel time. Drivers should also obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
The restrictions are needed to allow maintenance crews to apply an oil-based sealant on the road to extend the life of the pavement.
