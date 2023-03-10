Overnight lane restrictions will be in place until the end of next week on U.S. Highway 95 while contractors from the Arizona Department of Transportation restripe the road and install temporary barriers.
The work, which is being done as part of phase two of the U.S. Highway 95 corridor widening and reconstruction project, will be happening between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and Wellton Mohawk Canal Bridge (milepost 39) through March 17.
The following restrictions will continue weeknights from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on March 10, and resume again on March 13:
- An 11-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
- The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph.
- Flaggers and police officers will direct motorists through the work zone.
Delays are likely, so travelers should allow extra travel time.
Drivers should also obey posted signs, speed limits and traffic control devices and use caution around construction personnel.
The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.