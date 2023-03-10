lane restrictions

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for overnight lane restrictions during the weekdays on US 95 between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and Wellton Mohawk Canal Bridge (milepost 39) through March 17.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Overnight lane restrictions will be in place until the end of next week on U.S. Highway 95 while contractors from the Arizona Department of Transportation restripe the road and install temporary barriers.

The work, which is being done as part of phase two of the U.S. Highway 95 corridor widening and reconstruction project, will be happening between Rifle Range Road (milepost 35) and Wellton Mohawk Canal Bridge (milepost 39) through March 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you