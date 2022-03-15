The two goats found last week by deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office have been reunited with their rightful owner.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, YCSO received a call at approximately 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 28 about loose goats in the roadway near Avenue C and County 18th Street.
Once on scene, deputies, with the assistance of residents in the area, were able to capture the two goats and turn them over to the YCSO Livestock Unit, where they were being held.
The goats are described as possible Nubian dwarf goats.
Had the goats remained unclaimed they would have been turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.