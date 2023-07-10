Yuma city planners want to modify the boundaries of the Infill Overlay District by amending the zoning code, and the Planning and Zoning Commission agreed with the recommendation in an effort to streamline the process.

Adopted in 2017, the Infill Overlay District was designed to spur development on vacant parcels and encourage redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in the historic core of the city, originally encompassing old downtown, the avenues and the Carver Park area and north of 16th Street to the riverfront between the levee and Avenue B.

