Yuma city planners want to modify the boundaries of the Infill Overlay District by amending the zoning code, and the Planning and Zoning Commission agreed with the recommendation in an effort to streamline the process.
Adopted in 2017, the Infill Overlay District was designed to spur development on vacant parcels and encourage redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in the historic core of the city, originally encompassing old downtown, the avenues and the Carver Park area and north of 16th Street to the riverfront between the levee and Avenue B.
Since then, incentives have enticed property owners to improve properties, and the city has declared the program a success.
“As the successfulness of the Infill Overlay District increased, the City Council asked staff to look at opportunities to further increase the boundaries adjacent to the existing district,” said Alyssa Linville, director of planning and neighborhood services.
Originally, the boundaries were determined by the Redevelopment Element within the 2012 General Plan. This initial boundary was included as a mapped reference within the zoning code.
In 2022, an update to the General Plan identified two new study areas within the Redevelopment Chapter, potentially expanding the boundaries of the district.
Additionally, this year, the Neighborhood Services Division expanded the boundaries of the existing Mesa Heights Revitalization Area.
This proposed text amendment would remove the originally mapped boundaries of the district, and simply identify the boundaries by referencing the Redevelopment Chapter of the General Plan, along with any subsequent amendments to the Redevelopment and Revitalization Areas.
“We will remove the map within the zoning code and strictly base it on the General Plan so if the General Plan changes, I don’t have to come back and change the zoning code. So in text, it’ll simply reference what the General Plan identifies and any subsequent modifications, the revitalization and redevelopment areas. I don’t want the General Plan to update and then my zoning code not allow me to utilize the Infill Overlay District fully,” Linville explained.
With the adoption of the 2022 General Plan, the boundaries expanded further south along 4th Avenue, capturing the Big Curve and Southgate Mall area as well as the residential and small commercial developments to the west of Southgate Mall, all the way to Avenue A.
By approving the 2022 General Plan, voters approved the expansion of the revitalization, redevelopment and study areas identified within Chapter 6 of the plan. This proposed amendment codifies it within the zoning code.
The current boundary map includes the Mesa Heights neighborhood, all the way to 24th Street. The new expansion area includes the west side of 4th Avenue, all the way down to the Southgate Mall and the Big Curve on 32nd Street to Avenue A.
“Expansion of this area is intended to help revitalize the Southgate Mall area, as well as some of the residential development that’s happening to the west of the Southgate Mall,” Linville said.
In addition, Neighborhood Services has identified revitalization areas such as Yuma High, Carver Park and Mesa Heights.
This year, the existing Mesa Heights boundaries were expanded to the east to include a proposed multifamily affordable housing project and offer incentives related to affordable housing within this area.
During the discussion, Commissioner John Mahon asked: “If HUD is identifying these areas of revitalization, and we drive by and we see vacant lots, why aren’t those lots included in our infill area?”
Linville explained that revitalization areas are not always eligible for HUD Community Development Block Grant funds as they must meet certain criteria, such as demographics and income levels.
“At this time, we only have three, and those are within the Infill Overlay District. So they are eligible currently for those incentives,” Linville said, adding that if Mahon had other areas in mind, to let her know and she’d look into them.
Jennifer Albers, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services, further clarified that the revitalization areas identified in the General Plan have issues, such as dilapidated housing.
Mahon added that he appreciates the efforts to streamline the process.
Commissioner Branden Freeman asked about the process if the council wants to change the revitalization areas.
Albers explained that there’s two different ways to address it. “To amend a revitalization area, to amend the redevelopment area, which are adopted plans, adopted boundaries, are things that council would do. Amendments to the General Plan to change those study area boundaries are things that you would do as a recommendation to council,” she said.
Chairman Chris Hamel thanked the commissioners and city staff for their feedback and questions. “We’re the checks and balances. We’re the ones trying to ask questions. Does this make sense? Should we follow the HUD plan? Maybe it’s not the same criteria. So with all those things, I just want to give kudos to everybody because I think the questions were all well thought out and the process was explained,” he said.
“It’s basically, what I see, is trying to make the process a little bit simpler, although it’s not perfect, so that we can move forward and do exactly what the general public has approved for the General Plan,” he added.
The proposed text amendment was provided to community agencies for comment and input, Linville said. No comments, suggestions or negative feedback were received regarding the proposed boundary expansion for the Infill Overlay District.
By approving the text amendment, the Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending that the City Council approve the request to amend the zoning code, which would modify the boundaries of the Infill Overlay District.