The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved on Monday a permit allowing a drive-thru at a proposed Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.
Restaurant representatives sought a conditional use permit to allow a 17-car drive-thru in a general commercial district, which also has an aesthetic overlay.
Plans call for the nearly 3,200-square-foot restaurant to be built about 300 feet east of the southeast corner of East 16th Street and Sunridge Drive, just east of the existing Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the Gomez Plaza and across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. The restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating.
The permit request was made by PM Design, on behalf of Hardknocks Limited Partnership.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, explained that the request may sound familiar because a permit was granted in 2016. However, the restaurant was not built within a year and the permit expired. The company is now wanting to move forward with its plans to build a restaurant.
“I thought I recognized it,” Chairman Chris Hamel said, adding that it’s good to see new businesses coming to Yuma even in the current crisis. He noted that one of his “biggest things” is seeing existing buildings revitalized, but he’s happy to see something brand new coming in.
And although he personally hasn’t been to a Raising Cane’s, he’s said he’s heard from people who are excited about it.
In other action, the commission welcomed two new commissioners, Joshua Scott and Janice Edgar, and newly appointed acting director of community development, Randall “Randy” Crist.
Chairman Chris Hamel invited the new commissioners and Crist to introduce themselves.
Joshua Scott said he is a 13-year resident of Yuma and a former city engineer. He currently serves as the director of the Yuma County Public Works.
“I’ve been on the opposite side of this dais many times,” Scott said. “Pleasure to serve on this commission and help round out the seats here and hopefully keep development moving within the city.”
Janice Edgar said she has lived in Yuma for 31 years and is currently a real estate agent with The Realty Agency. “I saw a need, or a call, in the newspaper for help for volunteers on this board, and I thought this would be something I would enjoy, especially with what I do, being in the real estate industry. I hope I can contribute and learn a lot at the same time,” she said.
Hamel praised them for volunteering to serve on the commission and adding a “different variance of people and ideas” to the varied requests that come before the panel.
Crist was introduced as the newly appointed acting director for community development, following the retirement of Laurie Lineberry. Born and raised in Yuma, he’s been with the city for 25 years, most recently serving as the assistant director and building official. Before that, he worked in the construction field as superintendent with a local company.
“Although I’ve been on the building safety side, I’ve also admired the other divisions within our department,” Crist said, noting that following in Lineberry’s steps is pretty difficult as she is a “super, super smart lady ...
“I think it’s going to be fun for me. It’s going to be a learning experience. You’re in great hands with Alyssa. I’m just here to support her,” he added.
Hamel welcomed him aboard and pointed out that the planning staff has done a “great job” dealing with multiple changes on the board and getting the commissioners the information ahead of time.