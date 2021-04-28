The Yuma City Planning and Zoning Commission gave the thumbs up to two permit requests for restaurant drive-thrus and two preliminary plats for planned subdivisions.
Wallace Hunter, on behalf of Fury Lane LLC, requested a conditional use permit for a drive-thru restaurant in the old Hastings building located at 2820 S. 4th Ave., in the General Commercial (B-2) District.
Hunter plans to use 3,600 square foot of the 28,000 square foot building for a restaurant with use of the existing drive-thru. The remaining portion of the building will be subdivided for potential retail space.
“We do have a permit now to modify some of it for retail, but most of it is vacant at this point,” Hunter said.
The existing drive-thru permit was initially approved in 2004, but it has since expired and requires a new permit. Additionally, the applicant has proposed changes to the existing drive-thru; the service window will be moved about 20 feet to the east.
Commission Chairman Chris Hamel commended Hunter for giving new life to a vacant building. “Anytime I see existing properties going back to some type of use without a lot of new buildings going up, I want to give you guys kudos because you’re using what is already there. Great job for looking at that,” Hamel said.
In the other drive-thru case, Kurtis Demarse, on behalf of McDonald’s Real Estate Company, requested a conditional use permit for a second drive-thru lane at the fast food restaurant located at 1195 E. 16th Street, in the General Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District.
McDonald’s plans a complete remodel of the existing restaurant to meet the company’s new design standards, a part of a national roll out for older restaurants. Many drive-thru restaurants have been converting to double lanes as the addition of a second ordering lane increases the capacity for vehicular traffic.
To accommodate the additional drive-thru lane, several parking spaces will be removed, but the remaining spaces still meet the minimum number of spaces required per city code. The site plan indicates 44 parking stalls, more than the 29 required spaces.
In addition to the required parking, a fast food drive-thru must provide seven spaces of stacking for each service window. In terms of stacking, the McDonald’s site plan indicates capacity for 10 vehicles, according to a city staff report.
The commission previously approved a permit in 2018, which has since expired, requiring approval of a new permit.
In other action, the commission approved the preliminary plat for the Desert Sands Subdivision Unit 3 located at the southwest corner of East 45th Street and South Avenue 8E. The currently undeveloped 24 acres will be the third phase of the Desert Sands Subdivision, with 122 lots, ranging in size from 5,078 square feet to 13,338 square feet.
The property was rezoned to Low Density Single-Family Residential in 2019. Development will need to meet typical subdivision requirements of the zoning district, including maximum lot coverage of 35%; setback minimums; 15-gallon street trees in the front yard of each lot; and subdivision landscaping maintained through the establishment of municipal improvement district.
Dahl, Robins and Associates made the request on behalf of Yucca Land Company, which is currently working on phases 1 and 2.
The commission also approved the preliminary plat for the Desert Sky Unit No. 2 Subdivision located near the southwest corner of Avenue 7½E and 36th Street. The 18.3 acres will be divided into 102 residential lots, ranging in size from 2,941 square feet to 9,983 square feet.
The development will need to meet subdivision requirements, including reduced setbacks, increased lot coverage, landscaping for each residential unit and a retention basin featuring picnic tables and a barbecue grills. The subdivision landscaping will be maintained through the establishment of a municipal improvement district.
This is the second of three phases of the Desert Sky townhome development. Currently, the site is undeveloped land. Dahl, Robins and Associates made the request on behalf of Saguaro Desert Land Company.
Hamel asked about a letter from the Arizona Game and Fish Department that references this project. The letter notes that the project site is a potential habitat for the flat-tailed horned lizard, which is categorized as “species of greatest conservation need” in Arizona. To lessen the impacts, the department recommends the applicant fence the area to be developed until construction is complete. The department also recommends the applicant performs removal surveys before any ground-disturbing activities occur.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, said the letter would be forwarded to the applicant’s agent and will be asked to take the recommendations into consideration as they develop the property.