A drive-thru restaurant, gas station and convenience store got the stamp of approval from the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission.
The board granted a conditional use permit to Anwar Jatoi allowing the proposed businesses in the Limited Commercial District at the southeast corner of South Avenue C and West 22nd Lane.
Jatoi plans to build a 4,995-square-foot ARCO/AMPM store with eight fuel dispensers and a free-standing drive-thru quick-service restaurant on a 1.35-acre corner lot. Plans call for a total of 44 parking spaces, which exceeds the city requirement of 40 spaces.
The applicant also owns two of the same franchises in Yuma, located on 4th Avenue and 16th Street and Redondo Center Drive, and one in San Luis.
Two previous permits were approved for similar projects, in 2004 and 2016, but those expired due to no action. The property remains vacant with no development.
Staff had recommended approval but brought up concerns with noise from the drive-thru speakers and delivery vehicles. Consequently, staff proposed conditions of approval to help alleviate the noise.
Proposed Condition No. 7 called for all deliveries, including fuel, must occur between sunrise and sunset.
Proposed Condition No. 8 requires that all sound from any speakers on the property cannot be audible from beyond the property boundaries. This includes sound from speakers in vehicles, drive-thru and fuel islands.
However, Jatoi objected to Condition No 7 and asked that it be left out. According to the staff report, the applicant stated: “We cannot limit the time of the fuel deliveries. As you know, our daily fuel requirements will depend on the sales for that day. We can work on limiting the hours of delivery for the food guys, but not fuel deliveries.”
Besides controlling the volume on any permanent outdoor speakers at the fuel islands or from the building, staff suggested signs be posted at the fuel islands and/or building entrances with wording such as: “In consideration of the nearby residences, please lower the sound level from vehicle speakers while at ARCO/AMPM.”
The La Mirada Apartments complex was constructed in 2001. The apartment buildings would be separated from this proposed convenience store and fuel sales by two rows of tenant parking, landscaping and the 70-foot-wide 22nd Lane pavement.
Ahmad Ghaderi of A&S Engineering, architect for the applicant, explained that they have no control over when suppliers deliver goods, although the business can ask them to accommodate them to limit the impact on neighbors.
Some deliveries, such as donuts, are done about 4 a.m., but most come later in the morning. However, Ghaderi pointed out, the business has no control over daily fuel sales and, if fuel sells out, the company will call in for a delivery, otherwise the gas station would be down until the next day.
“We prefer no restrictions because, again, there’s different companies that we work with. We can’t control them. Can we ask them? Yes, of course, we will definitely. I mean, even if the project is approved without any restrictions, we’re still going to go because of being considerate to our neighbors,” Ghaderi said.
Assistant City Attorney Emily Hart explained that the commission had the option to approve the permit with the conditions as recommended by staff, modify or remove that condition, continue the item to another day to allow further discussions or deny it altogether.
Staff and some of the commissioners acknowledged that Avenue C is already a busy and noisy street.
Vice Chair Lori Arney noted that she lives near a gas station on 32nd Street and hears more noise from the street than the gas station. She also pointed out that “sunrise to sunset” is not practical.
“Sunrise to sunset changes throughout the whole year. Sometimes it could be 5 a.m. Sometimes it could be 7:30 am. I do believe that Condition No. 7 is not feasible,” she said.
The commissioners briefly considered whether to continue the item so the applicant and city staff can agree on a schedule. However, in the end, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the permit without the condition.
The project will take about nine months to construct.
“I love design. I think this will be a huge impact,” Chair Chris Hamel said.
Arney agreed: “I would just like to commend you on this project. It looks beautiful. I think that’s very much needed in that area, and thank you for that.”