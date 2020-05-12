In a “short and sweet” meeting, as Vice Chairman Fred Dammeyer noted on Monday, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary plat for the Cielo Verde Units 2B, 4 and 6 Subdivision.
Jacobson Companies, on behalf of Stewart Title and Trust of Phoenix, submitted the request for the nearly 41-acre subdivision with plans to divide the property into 177 residential lots, ranging in size from 4,513 square feet to 17,257 square feet, for the construction of single-family homes.
The proposed subdivision will be located at the northwest corner of East 36th Street and South Avenue 8½E. Access will be via South Avenue 8½E and South Cielo Verde Drive.
Some lots will have dwellings that will look similar to townhomes but will not be attached, according to Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development.
She explained that the property, annexed in 1997, will be required to fill the standards for the Cielo Verde Specific Plan District, which include a maximum lot coverage of 50%; a minimum front yard setback of 20 feet or 15 feet with an increased rear yard; a minimum side yard setback of 7 feet (multi-family can be zero feet); a minimum rear yard setback of 10 feet or 15 feet if front yard reduced; and two off-street parking spaces, appropriately located.
In addition, a municipal improvement district will be established for the maintenance of required subdivision landscaping.
The city did not receive any comments, questions or opposition to this request. Staff recommended approval of the preliminary plat.