The Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request to change the land use designation of property on the northwest corner of Highway 95 and Avenue 11E alignment to regional commercial.
The commission recently considered five cases, including this request from Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of 11E LLC, involving a 7-acre portion of a parcel 27.5 acres in size.
The commission also approved a request to rezone the same property from Rural Area-20 Acre Minimum to General Commercial.
The property is located in front of the intersection of Fortuna Road and Highway 95. The intent is to allow the construction of the second phase of a mini storage facility. A minor amendment to the land use designation is necessary to allow for the rezoning.
The property was previously designated as agricultural/rural residential and is currently in agricultural production. The remnants of an old cattle operation, the Lazy T Seven Cattle Co., were removed from the property in 2021.
The southernmost 5.51-acre portion of the parcel had previously been rezoned to accommodate a bar and a craft shop. These uses are no longer taking place on the properties, but the buildings that housed the uses are still there.
The regional commercial designation allows for a full range of commercial activity and is intended for large scale commercial enterprises that have regionwide rather than a neighborhood customer base, according to a staff report.
Examples of regional commercial include big box retail chains and other large retail stores, high density business/office, wholesale trade, retail activities and commercial services, and commercial buildings with footprints larger than one acre.
The commission approved both requests with a 6-0 vote. Commissioner Scott Mulhern recused himself after declaring a conflict because he works for Dahl, Robins and Associates.
In another case, the commission unanimously approved a request to rezone an 80-acre parcel from Rural Area-10 Acre Minimum to Recreational Vehicle Subdivision. The property is located at the southwest corner of Fortuna Road and County 12½ Street.
Najeh Edais, agent for REE LLC, explained that the intent is to develop the property, which is currently undeveloped desert, into a residential subdivision in conjunction with a parcel to the southeast. The subdivision is tentatively named Los Agaves Subdivision.
The property will be accessed from the alignment of Fortuna Road. The alignment of Fortuna Road, south of 40th Street, is a dirt road not maintained by the county.
Juan Leal-Rubio, a senior planner, explained that each of the two phases of the subdivision will have 188 single-family homes ranging in size from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet.
“We don’t have any intention of putting any mobile homes or RVs. It’s for stick-built homes. That’s what we do,” Edais said, adding that the homes will be tailored to medium-income families. “Absolutely needed,” noted Commissioner Bobbi McDermott.
The commission also granted a special use permit to Bruce Schmidt, agent for Santa Fe Hacienda Construction, to allow an accessory dwelling unit on a 30,098-square-foot parcel zoned Low Density Residential-20,000 Square Feet Minimum, located at 12325 E. Blue Sky Lane in Yuma.
The intent is to build an attached unit about 952 square feet in size for family.
Commissioner Gary Black questioned the need for a permit when the unit is attached to the main house. Juan Leal-Rubio noted that the unit will contain a kitchen, which makes it an accessory dwelling.
Black said he understood, “but I don’t agree with it.” However, he made the motion to approve the permit.
The last case involved a request for modifications from the subdivision regulations and public works standards for the proposed Verona Estates Subdivision, to be located on the southwest corner of Avenue 3E and County 16th Street in Yuma.
The proposed subdivision consists of 16 residential lots on 17.97 acres. The lots are about one acre in size.
Adrian Vega of Dahl Robins and Associates, representing Principle Engineering Group., asked that the developer not be required to improve Avenue 3E, County 16th Street and Avenue 2¾ E.
He also asked that the development be allowed access from Avenue 3E.
The Engineering Department recommended approval of the request to not improve Avenue 3E since the developer will provide road improvements along Avenue 3E, including a left turn lane road improvements.
The Engineering Department recommended approval of the request not to improve Avenue 2¾ E since there are no road improvements nor a road dedication along the alignment of Avenue 2¾ E.
The Engineering Department also recommended approval of the request to access from Avenue 3E, which does not comply with the requirement that spacing of intersections at all public streets, roads and highways and other major access should be one-half or one-quarter mile plus or minus 200 feet and based on section lines.
Staff recommended denial of the request to not to improve County 16th Street unless the developer contributes $10,000 towards future County 16th Street improvements.
McDermott asked why staff wants improvements to County 16th Street but not Avenue 3E when the latter will bear the brunt of the traffic. Leal-Rubio noted that 3E is in the City of Yuma right-of-way and the city OK’d access off 3E without improvements, other than a turn lane.
Supervisor Ron Rice questioned whether $10,000 would cover future road improvements to County 16th Street. Arturo Alvarez, the county land development engineer, explained that improvements cost around $50,000 per mile. For a quarter of a mile, the cost came down to $10,000.
Commissioner Ron Van Why asked why the county required a $10,000 contribution for County 16th Street when access will be through the city’s right-of-way. Alvarez noted that while the developer decided not to access from County 16th, “that’s their choice, but it’s still a requirement.”
With Mulhern also recusing himself from this case, the commission agreed with staff recommendations for approval and denial of the modifications with a 6-0 vote.