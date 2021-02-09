P&Z denies parking lot permit, citing distance

The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday denied a request for a conditional use permit that would have allowed a building under construction to use a lot several hundred feet away as parking for employees and customers.
City staff had recommended denial of the permit request made by Osman Engineering, on behalf of Zayd LLC, which is constructing a three-story office building at the northwest corner of Avenue A and 24th Street. The owner is Dr. Sa’ad Al Alou, a pediatrician with Yuma Kids Clinic.
The lot that would have been used for parking is located near the corner of 23rd Street.
The request was for a permit to be able to use the lot for parking as a principal use in the Limited Commercial (B-1) District. The parking code states that off-street parking for proposed offices must be located not more than 300 feet from the building they will serve. At the center of the dispute is whether that 300 feet is a straight line or the safest pedestrian path.
Richard Munguia, a city principal planner, argued that although the straight distance from property line to property line is less than 300 feet, the safest pedestrian path from the proposed parking lot to the building exceeds 300 feet. Patrons and employees would have to walk about 1,400 feet each way, going around other private property and buildings, crossing at Avenue A and 24th Street, to get from the proposed parking lot to the building.
Additionally, Munguia added, patrons might decide to park closer at an unapproved location and could cause parking congestion for another business.
Finally, Munguia noted, staff would also have to consider the uses and parking calculations for each tenant prior to approving business licenses. In the event a non-office use (banks, schools, shopping centers, gyms, restaurants/cafes, grocery stores, etc.) applies for a business license and has to use the parking spaces at the property for required parking, staff would be unable to approve the licenses based on the dimensions provided in the site plan.
Munguia stated that it would be “unreasonable” to expect patrons to walk a quarter mile to and from the building, especially during the summer months when temperatures are dangerously high.
Ibrahim Osman, who represented the developer at the meeting, said that before his client purchased the property proposed for parking, he emailed city staff and was told that the code requirement of 300 feet was based on the shortest straight line “from the nearest point of the building from the parking lot.”
Based on this information, the owner bought the property. “To our surprise another city planner is interpreting this distance as the pedestrian path. The pedestrian path has never been mentioned,” Osman said.
He argued that staff was recommending denial based on “something that is not in the code. The code does not talk about ‘pedestrian path,’” he added.
Chairman Chris Hamel questioned whether the rest of the lot, outside of the building’s footprint, could be used for parking. Osman indicated that the owner planned to further expand the building.
Hamel asked whether patrons could cut through other property, which could be done as long as the developer drew up some type of agreement with the other property owners. Osman said they had started those kinds of negotiations.
Hamel then noted that he had concerns with patrons cutting through other properties.
Commissioner Greg Counts also expressed concern that patrons would make the “very hazardous” choice to cross the five-lane Avenue A without going to the crosswalk at 24th Street.
Osman said they are considering a couple of options, removing an existing chain link fence on an adjoining property with the consent of the owner to give patrons a shorter path or shuttling patrons with a vehicle.
Counts noted that even shortening the path, patrons would still have to cross Avenue A.
Commissioner Joshua Scott asked how they would keep patrons from parking at other businesses closer to the building. Osman said they would post signs.
Osman again insisted that the code language calls for 300 feet on a straight line. “We satisfied this requirement. The code does not talk about the pedestrian path,” he noted.
Munguia said that staff could never approve a request that they feel is detrimental to the health,
safety or wellbeing of residents.
Assistant City Attorney Scott McCoy then jumped in, noting that there was a clear disagreement with the code, but that was not the agenda item nor the time to debate the code language.
Hamel acknowledged the point and suggested that the parties meet together to discuss the issue further. But, he added, “as a commissioner, I don’t have a comfortable understanding of what you’re doing with the business.”
With that, the commissioners unanimously voted to deny the permit.