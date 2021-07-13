After hearing from several opposed downtown property and business owners, the Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday voted 5-1 to deny recommendation of proposed changes to the zoning code related to residential density and parking in the Old Town Zoning District.
The last word is up to the Yuma City Council, which will also hold a hearing to gather public comment before deciding whether to adopt or reject the proposed changes.
Several of the property owners that spoke at the commission meeting accused the city of changing the rules for one specific developer. However, the council has expressed a desire to see revitalization and multi-use mixed development in the historic downtown.
According to a staff report, the city established the Old Town Zoning District to support a variety of uses including commercial, cultural, governmental and residential “to ensure a lively, pedestrian-oriented district.”
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, explained that when the city established the district, the code did not clearly identify residential density limitations.
“So at the time you could build as many units as you wanted. There were no maximum or minimum requirements,” Linville noted.
In 2004, the code was changed to identify minimum lot size requirements for residential projects, which range between 21 and 43 units per acre.
“To encourage new residential investment within the historic downtown area, staff is proposing to increase the current density allowances,” the report states.
The proposed amendment identifies density requirements for single-, two- and multi-family projects based on use and lot size and density bonuses if a project includes other amenities, such as sustainability, mixed use, walkability, public art and onsite parking.
In addition, the proposed amendment would clarify that onsite parking is not required for properties located within the Main Street Mall and Off Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1. The parking changes would only apply to those properties that are along and adjacent to Main Street.
These properties already pay for long-term maintenance in the district. Assistant City Attorney Scott McCoy explained the intent behind the proposed changes to the parking rules was to “not double ding those folks that have to pay into the downtown maintenance district. ‘Oh by the way, you also have to provide parking too.’ That's a double hit.”
Staff recommended approval of the proposed code amendments.
CITY ACCUSED OF FAVORING DEVELOPER
However, several business and property owners urged the commissioners to deny the proposals. Jim Smith, who owns property in the downtown area, including Jimmie Dee’s Bar, alleged that the proposed rule changes were “in direct response” to a variance request that “got heated” but ultimately approved by the hearing officer.
The case involved a variance request by Ronald Pailliotet, on behalf of the City of Yuma, for property at 46 W. 2nd St., which is currently the site of a retention basin. The developer wants to construct a three-story, mixed-use project, with 20 apartments, retail space, ground-level parking garage and a rooftop restaurant. This variance request was to reduce the number of on-site parking stalls required and increase the allowable density for residential units.
Pailliotet also plans to construct a new residential building at the site of the old Drake Hotel, 29-39 W. 2nd St. The new three- or four-story loft-style apartment building would have 14 to 18 units featuring a shared rooftop deck for residents’ use, according to staff reports.
Smith said he had filed an appeal that would have been brought before the commission, but before that happened, the city withdrew the variance request and then submitted the proposed changes to the residential density and parking rules which would eliminate the onsite parking requirements in that area.
“The change to allow higher density residential proposed by the city today in this ordinance and the change to eliminate any onsite parking requirement is something that should not be done, for a specific developer. Parking is an issue, but if this is changed, it will be a much larger issue,” Smith said.
However, the city denies that the city changed the rules for a specific developer. Jenn Reichelt, deputy city administrator over communications, explained that staff found an anomaly during a recent review of the city code that put it at odds with the council’s vision, goals and newly adopted strategic plan with regard to the Old Town District and Riverfront Development.
The anomaly, Ordinance No. O2004-52, adopted in 2004, requires “a minimum of 2,000 square feet of lot area per residential unit for subdivisions or multi-family units on any project less than two acres in size” in the Old Town District.
“The net effect of the 2004 amendment makes it nearly impossible to develop vertical residential housing within the Old Town Zoning District without a variance,” Reichelt said. “The 2000 square feet of lot area per residential unit does not favor Yuma’s downtown revitalization efforts of a walkable entertainment district connected to the riverfront. Nor does the existing 2,000-square-foot restriction fit with the adopted City Council Priority Initiatives in the Strategic Plan which prioritizes updating zoning regulations, boosting right-sized economic development efforts, supporting the Yuma Multiversity Campus, enhancing coordination with the private sector, and increasing downtown use and visibility.”
Reichelt also noted that the proposed density increase would “provide for vertical multi-family development on the typical small lots that dominate the Old Town District. Without the density increase, the barriers to multi-family development in the Old Town District will persist, making multi-family development in the Old Town District unattainable without variance relief from the strict application of existing development standards.”
PROPERTY OWNERS OBJECT
Leonore Stuart, a downtown property owner, also urged the commission to reject the changes. “Parking is an issue for us, and it has been. And by doing this change, it’s only going to make it worse. We watch our people drive around the corner and try to find a parking place close to our business.”
Stuart added: “I've been a business owner for many, many years downtown. In fact, I grew up downtown, and I’ve seen all the changes. We've also always talked about the residential needs in the downtown area, but not in the terms that this has been proposed,” she said.
Christina McConnaughay, who owns 17 properties within one block of the proposed projects, also opposed the changes. “All of my tenants complain about the parking, all of them,” she said.
McConnaughay noted that if the Drake project has 12 units with two people living in each unit, it would add at least 24 cars. “I don't know where people are going to park. It just won’t work, and then there’s going to be fights and they’re going to spill into the city parking lots,” she said. “I hate to see people who couldn’t park to go to the restaurants keep on driving somewhere else if they don’t have a parking space.”
Ricky Good, co-owner of Jimmie Dee’s Bar, also noted that the “parking is horrible. I’m lucky that 75% of my business is after hours.” But, he added, during the day, 2nd Street is packed with parked cars.
“Just consider that right now there’s not enough parking, and if you allow buildings to go in, that will have sustained parking 24/7 … I don't know where you’re going to find them,” Good said.
DEBATE AMONG COMMISSIONERS
Commissioner Lori Arney then asked whether the two projects would be developed with no additional parking. Linville then noted that the case before them was not about a specific project and asked McCoy if they could talk about the projects.
McCoy said he didn't want to interrupt the speakers, but that they shouldn’t be talking about other projects and should only focus on the proposed text amendment on the agenda.
“I believe parking downtown is an issue. I go downtown all the time. It’s hard to find parking a lot of times,” Arney said, alluding that the proposal would not have her support.
However, Commissioner Barbara Beam made her support clear. “Isn't this adding to building our community, I mean, more housing, more development? Yes, parking is hard, but Phoenix didn't start out with all high rises and the parking. I feel with industry, doesn't that come? Yes, right now we’re building more houses, but then that gives the opportunity for somebody to bring in a parking complex. There is vacant land.”
McCoy then explained that one of the challenges with the district is that it’s funded by tax assessments. However, the city subsidizes the cost of maintaining the parking areas by 50-60%.
“One of the notions is to increase development in the downtown, improve the assessed value, and that the parking district can start to work to build parking spots and promote additional private sector businesses that can take advantage of opportunities as it relates to parking. So there’s a lot of solutions to the parking issue,” McCoy said.
After none of the commissioners made a motion to either deny or approve the item, Chairman Chris Hamel said, “It’s one of those stalemates where I think we as a commission have heard both sides of the coin and it’s hard to go forward.”
Scott said that failure to make a motion results in an unfavorable recommendation to the council. He noted that the commission can make a motion to continue the hearing to another meeting.
Commissioner Greg Counts said he would like more time to hear from more business owners. “Personally I do have a problem with the parking. It’s a huge issue, if you’re talking about the Drake, if you’re talking about this other apartment complex, for those people to try to get premier parking close to their residence and for citizens and tourists to utilize that area.”
Commissioner Branden Freeman agreed to another meeting to allow more members of the public to comment. But Beam questioned whether another meeting would bring in more information.
Hamel noted that the issue would next move before the council and more people would have the opportunity to speak at that point. With a continuance, the commission may or may not hear from more people, he added.
Freeman asked whether the developer could request a variance if the proposed changes were not approved. Linville replied that yes, a variance would be an option. She also clarified that one of the projects did have onsite parking.
Counts then made a motion to deny the text amendments, with a second by Freemen, and the proposed changes were denied with a 5-1 vote, with Beam the sole opponent.