Another part of a planned commercial project in the east side of Yuma is moving forward.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit to allow a gas station, convenience store and drive-thru car wash near the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 32nd Street.
Although the area is considered part of the Foothills by some residents and business owners, the area is still within the Yuma city limits.
As part of the future Mid Pointe Plaza, property owners Troy and Claire Eckard plan to develop a gas station with a 4,600-square-foot canopy with eight fuel dispensers and a 7,326-square-foot convenience store.
The convenience store will include a Wetzel’s Pretzel quick-service restaurant.
Also proposed is a 5,152-square-foot express drive-thru car wash with 18 vacuum parking spaces. The proposed project will provide 56 parking spaces.
The convenience store will operate 24 hours a day, and the car wash will operate 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The convenience store and the car wash each will have two to four employees per shift.
The property is zoned general commercial, which requires a conditional use permit for the proposed uses.
This proposal initially included an exception request to reduce the setback from 15 feet to zero for the car wash drive-thru lane and vacuum spaces.
“Upon further review of the site plan, staff did identify a special circumstance so staff is recommending approval of that variance request within this conditional use permit application,” Amelia Domby, a city senior planner, noted.
The property is undeveloped and currently in the lot split process. Upon finalization of the split, future Lot C will be 2.7 acres in size.
Earlier this month, the commission also approved a conditional use permit for a Starbucks drive-thru on Lot D.
With this latest application, the Eckards did not agree with one of the conditions and asked to have it removed. Condition No. 3 requested a 3-foot solid masonry wall to screen traffic from headlights in the car wash drive-thru.
Troy Eckard explained that they previously agreed to a screen wall for the Starbucks location because the elevation difference between that property and 32nd Street is minimal. “So it makes perfect sense,” he noted.
However, he added, the car wash drive-thru property and 32nd Street have a significant difference in elevation. Consequently, headlights in the car wash would not shine into 32nd Street as the road sits 4 feet higher than the property.
“If you look at the difference in height, that’s a basin, that’s a city drainage basin that we’re going to landscape and clean up. We want to beautify the entire area, and we’d like our landscape to speak for itself on that matter,” he added.
Chairman Chris Hamel understood the reasoning. “You’re going to put some landscaping out there. In my opinion, it just doesn’t get a lot of constant traffic. Are you going to stop every headlight coming through there? No, but your elevation is going to be lower than the roadway. You are going to be putting some landscaping there, and that’s why you’re disagreeing with Condition 3, if I understand correctly. That satisfies my concern,” he said.
With no members of the public asking to speak during the hearing, the commission unanimously approved the permit without Condition No. 3.